Broncos Sign Former All-Pro to Massive Extension
The Broncos are retaining one of their top offensive lineman to help protect their new franchise quarterback Bo Nix.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Denver is signing left tackle Garett Bolles to a four-year, $82 million extension.
The deal has a maximum value of $86 million and includes $42 million in guaranteed money. The 32-year-old was set to become a free agent this offseason.
Since being drafted by the Broncos with the 20th pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Bolles has started all 111 games he's played in and was a second-team All-Pro in 2020.
With Bolles's help, Denver has put together one of the top offensive lines in football in 2024, allowing a pressure rate of just 27.4%—the fourth-lowest in the NFL.
The Broncos are 8–5 on the 2024 season under coach Sean Payton and rookie QB Nix. They'll take on the Colts this coming Sunday at 4from Empower Field at Mile High.