Broncos' Unified Draft Plan Signals Era of Stability & Swagger
The Denver Broncos came away with what many would consider a rather surprising cast of draft picks last weekend. With a majority of the draft prognosticators predicting the Broncos would wind up taking UNC running back Omarion Hampton, or perhaps a wide receiver like Missouri's Matthew Golden, or a defensive lineman like Oregon's Derrick Harmon, GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL at large by adding Texas defensive back chess-piece Jahdae Barron.
Payton seemed to relish the mystified reactions around the Denver media sphere and those mock drafts trying to predict which direction the Broncos would go at 20.
“It’s embarrassing sometimes, but it’s entertaining," Payton said following the first round. "But we read the mocks.”
Many have dubbed the Barron selection as one of the most surprising picks in Round 1, but it was perhaps Denver’s moves over the course of Day 2 that were even more surprising. After not having traded back since the 2006 draft with the New Orleans Saints, a Payton-led team moved back three times this year, including two trades Round 2, first with the Carolina Panthers (four picks in 2025 for four picks in 2025, moving down from 51 to 57), and second, a trade-down with the Detroit Lions (moving from 51 to 57 while swapping 230 for 130).
The Broncos would trade back again on Day 3 to turn one pick into two later selections.
Paton razzed Payton during Friday’s post-Day 2 press conference, congratulating the head coach “for his first trade-back since 2006,” which triggered laughs from the crowd. Denver's power duo may not have given Broncos Country exactly what it wanted this past weekend, but perhaps the tandem can give the fans what they need.
What does the selection of Barron, as well as how the rest of the draft played out last week, mean for the future of the Broncos and the relationship between the Paton coaching staff and the Paton front office?
Given the results of the draft and time to digest the picks, it appears the Broncos are in extraordinarily good and stable hands moving forward. While only time will tell whether the Broncos made the correct evaluations on prospects, including where to select each player’s skill set, all in all, you've got to feel positive about how Denver navigated the NFL draft.
It started with the first round. With ample reports the Broncos were very intrigued by moving up in the first round to try to snag super running back prospect Ashton Jeanty, who wound up going No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos did not sink ample premium selections to move up for the devalued position and instead sat back and let the board fall to them.
Payton specifically talked about Jeanty and his skill set, but given his draft range, he called him “unrealistic” based on where he came off the board. Instead, the Broncos felt comfortable waiting to see how the board fell from there.
And instead of forcing a pick at running back or wide receiver on a prospect that Denver had a lower grade on to fill a more immediate “need," the Broncos let the board fall to them and took Barron, who Paton described as a player they “weren’t expecting to be there."
"He was pretty high up on our board," the Broncos GM admitted.
Of course, there are times when it is necessary to move up and get a specific player. However, numerous studies have shown that, more often than not, the team trading down earns more value compared to the team moving up. But there are no sure things in the NFL draft.
It wasn’t just the Broncos standing pat and taking the highest graded player remaining on their board, despite being adequate at cornerback at a starter level, even if they didn’t take a single corner in any of the early rounds. The Broncos identified a skill set at a position of value when they took Barron.
“It’s a premium position for one," Paton said. "I’ve said it before: you can’t have enough good coverage guys… This guy was just unique for where he was on our board… and corner is a premium position.”
Payton would further add to Barron playing a premium position. Discussing pass rushers, corners, offensive linemen, and quarterbacks as positions worth taking earlier in the draft.
“These are premium positions, and this type of player is less available than so many other positions," Payton said. "It’s harder to find these traits and what he does than other positions, not only in the draft, but also, the offseason.”
Paton and Payton are correct in their assessment and in allocating premium selections on premium positions. Not only do quarterbacks, cornerbacks, pass rushers, pass protectors, and wide receivers of true value go earlier than other positions, both due to the value a good player at these spots provides as well the league being fairly competent at evaluating the haves from the have-nots at these positions coming out of college (especially in comparison to positions like interior offensive line, tight end, linebacker, and safety).
Furthermore, top players at these value positions don’t tend to hit the open market in their prime years. If you want good players at premium positions, you'd better draft them. If you want to draft players at premium positions, odds are you'd better take them early.
On top of the inherent value and positive indications of the Broncos’ draft process between Payton and Paton in letting the board fall to them at 20, taking their highest-graded player even if they didn’t fulfill an immediate need, and taking a position of value in Round 1, the Broncos’ also showed positive displays about the synergy between the coaching staff and front office throughout Day 2.
Prior to the draft, the Broncos’ wanted more bites at the apple than just picks 51 and 85 on Day 2, which is what that they had entered last week's festivities.
“We felt there was a good middle part of this draft that was consistent, meaning the second round or third round, you’re going to find good players even into the fourth," Payton said. "I think finding the sweet spot of the draft… and trying to maximize being in that field.”
Paton revealed that entering the draft, the Broncos had hoped to walk away with four total players over the first two days of the draft. After not trading back from 20, something that Denver likely had on the table from the New York Giants, who would move up to 25 to select quarterback Jaxson Dart, and standing pat to take Barron, Payton let go of his desire to move up in order for Paton to move back, manipulate the board, and walk away with three of the Broncos' primary targets over Rounds 2 and 3.
Will the picks work out? Only time will tell.
After all, “draft” is only the first part of “draft and develop." It's incumbent on the coaching staff to maximize each player and each new Bronco to put in the work and become the best football player within their abilities. The draft is flukey and for the most, part teams will get it wrong about as often as they get it right with the gift of hindsight.
There was a time not too long ago where many had Paton left for dead. The Broncos were coming off of one of the most embarrassing seasons in the organization’s history.
Paton made two (or three) critical errors in his hiring of then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the trade (and contract) for quarterback Russell Wilson. With Payton coming to town and being given the keys to the team, of course, Paton would be out, and the former Saints Super Bowl-winning head coach would want his own guy. Right?
Well, not so fast.
With the play and growth of the players on the field last season on top of the free agency and draft Denver just had, it appears Payton and Paton might be linked for the long haul, as long as the upward trajectory of the once maligned franchise continues pointing up.
It is football, so there will always be future unknowns, but the combination of Paton’s more gathered approach with Payton’s desire to push things might be creating some sort of harmonious balance between the two, resulting in the best of both worlds and ushering in a new golden era of Broncos football. At least, one can dream about it.
All any team can hope for is having a good process in the offseason and leading up to and through the draft. A good process will, more often than not, lead to good results.
The Broncos standing firm and letting the board fall to them with a premium position and highest player left in Barron all while moving down (and then down) and up the board on Day 2 to land the specific players identified with the talent, skill set, scheme fit, and culture fit to be Broncos.
And given the results over the last three offseasons, on what grounds does anyone have the right to question the process of Paton and Payton at this point, anyway?
