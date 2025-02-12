Broncos 'Worst Fit' for North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton
Almost assuredly, the Denver Broncos will select a running back in April's NFL Draft. However, that running back, according to Bleacher Report, should not be North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.
The digital media giant recently categorized Denver as the "worst fit" for Hampton, a fringe first-round prospect.
Back-to-back running backs near the top of the draft isn't normal by today's standard, unless we're discussing fantasy football," the BR article states. "Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were outliers in the 2023 draft. Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton aren't as explosive as those two. Beyond that blip, two running backs haven't been drafted in the top half of the round since Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey in 2017.
"Hampton's case is more interesting than Jeanty's because he's more of a powerful, downhill runner who needs the right system to serve as a hammer for some squad. Make no mistake, the 220-pound ball-carrier has some juice. But no one should ask him to be working laterally then asked to burst downfield. He's going to punish those along the way or run past them as they wear down. The two-time first-team All-American needs to be utilized in a scheme where he can be a workhorse."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Hampton was a three-year contributor for the Tar Heels, compiling 4,200 yards from scrimmage (3,565 rushing, 635 receiving) and 40 total touchdowns. The 6-foot, 220-pound back, "rumored to have 4.4 speed," finished with a career 5.7 yards-per-carry average.
Expert opinions vary. ESPN's Matt Miller ranks Hampton as the third-best RB in a stacked 2025 class, while NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares Hampton to Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson — that is, a "limited" one-cut runner.
"High-volume battering ram with a three-ingredient recipe of size, strength and aggression," Zierlein wrote. "Hampton is a linear runner lacking creativity and wiggle, but once the gas is engaged, he runs like a downhill truck whose brake lines have been cut. He has the base, balance and power to batter tacklers and reignite runs after contact but he fails to recognize alternative run lanes that offer easier paths and more yardage. He needs to work on his pass protection but can create positive plays on swing passes and screens. Hampton is a tone-setting future starter who can handle a heavy workload, but he absorbs rare levels of heavy contact that could create durability or longevity issues if he doesn’t learn to pick and choose his battles."
Pre-draft testing should ultimately determine Hampton's value, but he's a name to file away for a Broncos club that holds three top-100 choices (No. 20, No. 51, No. 85) and will be casting a wide-net to bolster its backfield this offseason.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!