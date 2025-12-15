Sean Payton, Bo Nix React to Broncos Clinching Playoff Berth

The Denver Broncos became the first AFC team to punch its playoff ticket this season, winning its 11th straight with a 34-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Primed to capture the AFC West, the 12-2 Broncos now have a one-game lead over the 11-3 New England Patriots for the conference's top seed, placing them in the driver's seat to earn homefield advantage throughout the postseason — potentially up to the Super Bowl.

“Yes, it’s nice to clinch a playoff berth," head coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference. "Goal one is try to go win your division. Goal two is try to get the best seed, and then goal three is try to win a world championship. So we still haven’t really accomplished one, two or three. So remember one is win the division. We’re still going.”

On a day where Denver's vaunted defense allowed six scoring drives, it was Nix and the offense who carried the proverbial water. The sophomore signal-caller finished 23-of-34 for 302 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions or sacks. He logged a sparkling 134.7 passer rating.

Nix is three regular-season victories away from surpassing Russell Wilson as the all-time winningest QB across his first two campaigns in NFL history. That record could be tough to reach if Denver rests its starters in Week 18.

But that's merely an appetizer to Nix, whose craven football appetite — much like his coach's — won't be satiated unless (or until) the Broncos hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

“This was our first goal. We wanted to get to the playoffs," he said after defeating Green Bay. "That’s the only way to get further is to make the tournament. We are excited about that. That was goal No. 1. We were able to accomplish that tonight. This next week is going after goal No. 2, and that’s worrying about our next opponent and finding a way to get the best out of our season and get the best situation in the postseason. I feel like every week is the most important game. It’s the next best game. This is the next most important game, so this is a big week for us. We have to continue to find ways to execute, win games no matter what it looks like. I thought tonight overall it was an effective game for us.”

According to Next Gen Stats, teams that were first to clinch a playoff spot have reached the Super Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws downfield during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

More Nix Numbers

En route to securing his second postseason berth in as many tries as a pro, Nix became only the fifth quarterback in franchise history to record back-to-back campaigns with 20-plus passing touchdowns. The Oregon product has 23 such scores through 14 games, tied for fifth-most among all NFL QBs.

Speaking of, Nix now has four career starts with at least four passing TDs, which is tied for the third-most of any QB in his first two seasons in league history, according to statistics distributed by the club.

“I think I can only compare it to running a half-marathon once," Payton said of Nix's journey toward a championship. "The year I was suspended, and it was in Las Vegas. Every mile, they had a band and Gatorade, and then I think it’s 13.1 miles. Well you never really, you trained for that, but you never run 13.1 miles. So I think he’s [Bo Nix] like at mile marker four, taking the Gatorade. They give you the goo at mile marker nine, and that was like rocket fuel. (Laughs) It was needed. But I think look, [he is] early in the process and improving. The thing about him is he loves playing, and so it’s contagious, and that’s a really good trait for a player in his position and his teammates feel that. So adapting and learning. Remember, for 15 years [with former Saints QB Drew Brees], I had one personality, and they couldn’t be more different just from a personality standpoint. Then I’ve had the good fortune of coaching others. It’s learning him and him smiling even when we’re down. I mean, there’s just a competitive nature about him that’s refreshing.”