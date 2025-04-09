Finding Broncos: Scouting Michigan TE Colston Loveland
Evan Engram is in the fold at Denver Broncos HQ, but the team still seems intent on adding a tight end through the NFL draft. And for good reason.
Engram is on the wrong side of 30 and the remaining players in the tight end room leave much to be desired. One prospect who would immediately upgrade the room and give Denver a viable option for life after Engram is Michigan's Colston Loveland.
Let's dive into Loveland's scouting report.
Biography
Loveland, who just turned 21, is one of the youngest prospects in the draft. He was the top recruit out of Idaho, with offers from schools like Alabama, LSU, and Auburn, but committed to Michigan.
Size & Athleticism
Loveland's size was better than expected. Many felt his weight would be sub 240 pounds, so checking in at 248 pounds at the NFL Combine was great. His athleticism is solid, but an injury keeps him from providing convincing answers about it.
Key Statistic
Loveland ranked 29th out of 52 draft-eligible tight ends in yards after the catch per catch at 5.2 yards. He had 290 total yards after the catch last season.
Pros
It's rare to see a full route tree from a tight end, but Loveland has it in his repertoire. He has nuances down as a route runner, varies speed, and has excellent route-fake techniques. His ability to snap his routes creates instant separation, which is essential for receiving tight ends in the NFL.
Loveland is a reliable target with a large catch radius and great hands. He can handle underneath work as a safety outlet for his quarterback, work the middle of the field, and attack the seam, making him extremely difficult to defend in coverage. Loveland also knows how to stack defenders and sustain leverage in his routes, then uses his body to protect the catch point.
The Wolverine is a true mismatch weapon, as he has the speed and athleticism to challenge most linebackers and the size to make life difficult for most safeties. When you add his body control when attacking the ball in the air, he becomes even more challenging for defenders to handle in coverage.
Loveland is a better route runner than many receivers in this class. His role in the NFL is that of a big slot receiver more than a traditional tight end, much like Engram. He can handle blocking in the slot, gives reasonable effort, and has the right mentality as a blocker.
Cons
Loveland's blocking technique is practically nonexistent, which is why he shouldn’t be used as an in-line tight end outside of obvious passing downs and situations. Time will also need to be spent in the weight room to handle NFL strength and power.
As a receiver, Loveland has some issues after the catch. He may not have the loosest hips to be a yards-after-the-catch threat, which could limit his playmaking potential in the NFL.
There are also issues in specific routes regarding having to work back to the ball. While Loveland does a decent job finding the soft spot in zone coverage, it's an area that needs improvement for the NFL.
Teams will also have to look into the medicals that saw Loveland miss time in 2024, causing him to miss the draft process and possibly leading to some production issues last season. He also dealt with questionable quarterback play in 2024 and may not have had the star power needed to make the quarterback look great when needed.
Fit With Broncos
With Engram in town, Loveland doesn’t have a clear path to make an impact as a rookie, but that shouldn’t remove him from the board. Loveland and Engram are slot tight ends, neither of whom are enough blockers to work inside.
Engram is a veteran, but Loveland could still develop. Even then, as a receiving tight end, Loveland could back up Engram, who has injury concerns, and take over for him in two years when he's set to hit free agency again.
Draft Grade: Round 1
