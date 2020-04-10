Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 311

Arms: 33-3/8 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.93 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 30 reps

Vertical Jump: 30 inches

Broad Jump: 111 inches

3-Cone: 7.26 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.46 seconds

Pros

  • Maintains good posture in his sets
  • Has a good center of gravity
  • Uses his length to its max
  • Patient blocker & doesn’t panic
  • When engaged he keeps working to maintain proper position
  • Smooth climber
  • Can seal the lane
  • Has quick feet
  • Fires off the ball & into his slide
  • Solid reactive blocking
  • Has solid hands with a solid punch that has a quickfire

Cons

  • Lacking strength
  • Not a nasty blocker
  • Punch sometimes is ineffective due to lack of power
  • Will open up in the middle of the rep
  • Settles for stalemates as a blocker
  • Lacks grip strength to sustain blocks
  • Punch timing to maximize his length
  • Struggles to drop & anchor
  • Will get walked back due to leverage inconsistencies
  • Inconsistent handling of inside moves

Overview

There is going to be a major concern with Ezra Cleveland when it comes to his strength and power because of the issues he had there in college and the jump in those areas at the NFL level. He has a really good technical base that will help ease the transition and can let teams focus on building up strength over improving the technique. 

That doesn’t mean Cleveland doesn’t have some weak areas with his technique, as he does, it just doesn’t have to be the main focus. If he can spend time getting stronger, he could be a starter in 2020, but it may be best for him to sit a year and spend time in the weight room to improve there.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: 59th Overall Prospect

Where he Goes: Second-Round

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

