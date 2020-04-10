Finding Broncos: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 311

Arms: 33-3/8 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.93 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 30 reps

Vertical Jump: 30 inches

Broad Jump: 111 inches

3-Cone: 7.26 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.46 seconds

Pros

Maintains good posture in his sets

Has a good center of gravity

Uses his length to its max

Patient blocker & doesn’t panic

When engaged he keeps working to maintain proper position

Smooth climber

Can seal the lane

Has quick feet

Fires off the ball & into his slide

Solid reactive blocking

Has solid hands with a solid punch that has a quickfire

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Lacking strength

Not a nasty blocker

Punch sometimes is ineffective due to lack of power

Will open up in the middle of the rep

Settles for stalemates as a blocker

Lacks grip strength to sustain blocks

Punch timing to maximize his length

Struggles to drop & anchor

Will get walked back due to leverage inconsistencies

Inconsistent handling of inside moves

Overview

There is going to be a major concern with Ezra Cleveland when it comes to his strength and power because of the issues he had there in college and the jump in those areas at the NFL level. He has a really good technical base that will help ease the transition and can let teams focus on building up strength over improving the technique.

That doesn’t mean Cleveland doesn’t have some weak areas with his technique, as he does, it just doesn’t have to be the main focus. If he can spend time getting stronger, he could be a starter in 2020, but it may be best for him to sit a year and spend time in the weight room to improve there.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: 59th Overall Prospect

Where he Goes: Second-Round

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.