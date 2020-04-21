Finding Broncos: Larrell Murchison, DL, N.C. State | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-2 (48th percentile)
Weight: 297 (78th %)
Arms: 32-5/8 inches (56th %)
Hands: 10 inches (74th %)
Combine Results
40: 5.05 seconds
Bench Press (225 lbs): 29 reps (89th %)
Vertical Jump: 29 inches (18th %)
Broad Jump: 118 inches (62nd %)
3-Cone: 7.89 seconds (9th %)
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.51 seconds (30th %)
Stats
Pros
- Has the impact production stats against run & pass
- Constant motor
- Has a good spin counter move
- Doesn’t end up on the ground often
- Has proper technique to stall double teams
- Can cross the blocker's face
- Has good stutter steps to get to the edge
- Constantly going after the QB
- Excellent lateral quickness
- Plays with good pad level
- Uses good leverage
Cons
- Tight lower body
- Traits are lacking
- Very much a motor rusher
- Quick hands that lack power
- Lacking reactive athleticism
- Bad closing burst
- Doesn’t explode into blocks
Overview
If you are looking for a depth 3-tech or 5-tech, Larrell Murchison has to be on your shortlist. While there are some athletic issues, he never gives up and gives 110% every single play. The traits are lacking, but he has the tools, mentality, and toughness to be a long-lasting player in the NFL.
Murchison's motor always keeps chugging and has seen him pick up a large number of high-impact stats, and that does translate to the NFL for a depth piece on the defensive line. He may not be a starter option, which hurts his value, but a reliable sub piece is still plenty valuable.
Fit with Broncos
Grade: No. 99 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Round 4
