Finding Broncos: Larrell Murchison, DL, N.C. State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2 (48th percentile)

Weight: 297 (78th %)

Arms: 32-5/8 inches (56th %)

Hands: 10 inches (74th %)

Combine Results

40: 5.05 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 29 reps (89th %)

Vertical Jump: 29 inches (18th %)

Broad Jump: 118 inches (62nd %)

3-Cone: 7.89 seconds (9th %)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.51 seconds (30th %)

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Has the impact production stats against run & pass

Constant motor

Has a good spin counter move

Doesn’t end up on the ground often

Has proper technique to stall double teams

Can cross the blocker's face

Has good stutter steps to get to the edge

Constantly going after the QB

Excellent lateral quickness

Plays with good pad level

Uses good leverage

Cons

Tight lower body

Traits are lacking

Very much a motor rusher

Quick hands that lack power

Lacking reactive athleticism

Bad closing burst

Doesn’t explode into blocks

Overview

If you are looking for a depth 3-tech or 5-tech, Larrell Murchison has to be on your shortlist. While there are some athletic issues, he never gives up and gives 110% every single play. The traits are lacking, but he has the tools, mentality, and toughness to be a long-lasting player in the NFL.

Murchison's motor always keeps chugging and has seen him pick up a large number of high-impact stats, and that does translate to the NFL for a depth piece on the defensive line. He may not be a starter option, which hurts his value, but a reliable sub piece is still plenty valuable.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 99 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 4

