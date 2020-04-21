Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Larrell Murchison, DL, N.C. State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2 (48th percentile)

Weight: 297 (78th %)

Arms: 32-5/8 inches (56th %)

Hands: 10 inches (74th %)

Combine Results

40: 5.05 seconds

Bench Press (225 lbs): 29 reps (89th %)

Vertical Jump: 29 inches (18th %)

Broad Jump: 118 inches (62nd %)

3-Cone: 7.89 seconds (9th %)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.51 seconds (30th %)

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Has the impact production stats against run & pass
  • Constant motor
  • Has a good spin counter move
  • Doesn’t end up on the ground often
  • Has proper technique to stall double teams
  • Can cross the blocker's face
  • Has good stutter steps to get to the edge
  • Constantly going after the QB
  • Excellent lateral quickness
  • Plays with good pad level
  • Uses good leverage

Cons

  • Tight lower body
  • Traits are lacking
  • Very much a motor rusher
  • Quick hands that lack power
  • Lacking reactive athleticism
  • Bad closing burst
  • Doesn’t explode into blocks

Overview

If you are looking for a depth 3-tech or 5-tech, Larrell Murchison has to be on your shortlist. While there are some athletic issues, he never gives up and gives 110% every single play. The traits are lacking, but he has the tools, mentality, and toughness to be a long-lasting player in the NFL. 

Murchison's motor always keeps chugging and has seen him pick up a large number of high-impact stats, and that does translate to the NFL for a depth piece on the defensive line. He may not be a starter option, which hurts his value, but a reliable sub piece is still plenty valuable.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 99 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Round 4

