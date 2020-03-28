Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Finding Broncos: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 290

Arms: 32-3/8 inches

Hands: 9-3/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.9

Vertical Jump: 29 inches

Broad Jump: 107 inches

3-Cone: 7.77 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.67 seconds

Stats

Snip
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Energy as a rusher never wanes
  • Has great instincts as a pass rusher
  • Keeps pads low & uses leverage
  • Gives single blockers fits trying to mirror his rush
  • Has good power in his lower half to drive through blockers
  • Extremely athletic
  • Great agility
  • Quickness off the snap is nearly elite
  • Does well splitting double teams
  • Can change his speed during his rush
  • Can tap into extra burst to catch blockers unexpectedly
  • Has outstanding hands
  • Arm-over move is NFL-ready
  • Strains the edge opening up inside lane

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Injury concern includes Achilles tear in 2018
  • Power inside can give him trouble
  • Shouldn’t be used as a two-gapper
  • Will lower head into blocks, especially double teams
  • Hand placement needs to be better
  • Pads need to stay square to the line
  • Will give up early ground against the run
  • Strong punches can slow him down early
  • Needs to better turn pressures into sacks

Overview

If the injury concerns are all clear, Ross Blacklock is one of the top-3 interior defensive linemen in the class. He has the traits to be dominant both against the run and as an interior pass rusher. 

While Blacklock does need to improve his hands, good coaching can see that happen. It doesn’t matter what kind of front the team uses, as he can attack from 3-tech, 5-tech, or 7-tech, as long as it is a one-gapping defense, Blacklock will be dangerous.

Fit with Broncos 

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 25 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free-Agent DL Shelby Harris Re-Signs With Broncos Amid Conflicting Reports

Two reports claim the Broncos have re-signed free-agent DL Shelby Harris, though the market's leading insider has refuted the claims.

Luke Patterson

by

Sinceiwasalilboy

Broncos' Updated 2020 Cap Space Revealed to be More Than First Thought

With the first and second wave of free agency in the books, how much cap space do the Broncos have now?

BobMorris

by

Pmanningsir1

Broncos' TE Jeff Heuerman 'Highly Doubtful' to Return in 2020 per Insider

How many tight ends does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

Chad Jensen

by

0range Crush

Report: Melvin Gordon Will be Broncos' Bell-Cow RB, not Phillip Lindsay

Broncos fans have been dying to know how the Melvin Gordon signing will ultimately affect Phillip Lindsay. A new report from a Dove Valley insider sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

joeystallone

The Analytics Reveal Several Remaining Roster Holes on the Broncos' Offense

How much headway did the Broncos make in bolstering the offense via free agency? Here's a look at the roster through the lens of analytics.

Thomas Hall

by

Chilly303

Reacting to The Draft Network's Latest Broncos 7-Round Mock

Kyle Crabbs of the TDN just laid down his latest Broncos mock draft. Suffice to say, there were some curious selections.

Nick Kendell

by

Barry Jeffries

Vegas Oddsmakers did Not Like Broncos' First Wave of Free Agency

The oddsmakers weren't impressed by the Broncos' free-agent maneuverings. Is Vegas right?

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Broncos' GM John Elway Personally Donates $50K to Local COVID19 Relief Fund

The face of the Broncos franchise, John Elway is personally stepping up to help fight the COVID19 outbreak.

Chad Jensen

by

Scws

Grading Broncos' Acquisition of RB Melvin Gordon Based on Analytics

The Broncos just paid big money to a running back. Was it a smart move? Analytics tell the tale.

Thomas Hall

by

SpokaneBronco

Does RB Melvin Gordon Have Gas Left in the Tank?

The Broncos just paid Melvin Gordon big money but at almost 27 years old, does he have enough gas left in the tank to justify the $13.5M guaranteed Denver gave him? The film tells the tale.

Josh_Carney

by

Sinceiwasalilboy