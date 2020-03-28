Finding Broncos: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 290

Arms: 32-3/8 inches

Hands: 9-3/4 inches

Combine Results

40: 4.9

Vertical Jump: 29 inches

Broad Jump: 107 inches

3-Cone: 7.77 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.67 seconds

Stats

Sports-Reference.com

Pros

Energy as a rusher never wanes

Has great instincts as a pass rusher

Keeps pads low & uses leverage

Gives single blockers fits trying to mirror his rush

Has good power in his lower half to drive through blockers

Extremely athletic

Great agility

Quickness off the snap is nearly elite

Does well splitting double teams

Can change his speed during his rush

Can tap into extra burst to catch blockers unexpectedly

Has outstanding hands

Arm-over move is NFL-ready

Strains the edge opening up inside lane

Cons

Injury concern includes Achilles tear in 2018

Power inside can give him trouble

Shouldn’t be used as a two-gapper

Will lower head into blocks, especially double teams

Hand placement needs to be better

Pads need to stay square to the line

Will give up early ground against the run

Strong punches can slow him down early

Needs to better turn pressures into sacks

Overview

If the injury concerns are all clear, Ross Blacklock is one of the top-3 interior defensive linemen in the class. He has the traits to be dominant both against the run and as an interior pass rusher.

While Blacklock does need to improve his hands, good coaching can see that happen. It doesn’t matter what kind of front the team uses, as he can attack from 3-tech, 5-tech, or 7-tech, as long as it is a one-gapping defense, Blacklock will be dangerous.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 25 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 1

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.