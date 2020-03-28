Finding Broncos: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes
Erick Trickel
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 290
Arms: 32-3/8 inches
Hands: 9-3/4 inches
Combine Results
40: 4.9
Vertical Jump: 29 inches
Broad Jump: 107 inches
3-Cone: 7.77 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.67 seconds
Stats
Pros
- Energy as a rusher never wanes
- Has great instincts as a pass rusher
- Keeps pads low & uses leverage
- Gives single blockers fits trying to mirror his rush
- Has good power in his lower half to drive through blockers
- Extremely athletic
- Great agility
- Quickness off the snap is nearly elite
- Does well splitting double teams
- Can change his speed during his rush
- Can tap into extra burst to catch blockers unexpectedly
- Has outstanding hands
- Arm-over move is NFL-ready
- Strains the edge opening up inside lane
Cons
- Injury concern includes Achilles tear in 2018
- Power inside can give him trouble
- Shouldn’t be used as a two-gapper
- Will lower head into blocks, especially double teams
- Hand placement needs to be better
- Pads need to stay square to the line
- Will give up early ground against the run
- Strong punches can slow him down early
- Needs to better turn pressures into sacks
Overview
If the injury concerns are all clear, Ross Blacklock is one of the top-3 interior defensive linemen in the class. He has the traits to be dominant both against the run and as an interior pass rusher.
While Blacklock does need to improve his hands, good coaching can see that happen. It doesn’t matter what kind of front the team uses, as he can attack from 3-tech, 5-tech, or 7-tech, as long as it is a one-gapping defense, Blacklock will be dangerous.
Fit with Broncos
Grade: No. 25 overall prospect
Where he Goes: Late Round 1
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.