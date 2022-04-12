Finding Broncos: Channing Tindall | LB | Georgia

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 230 pounds

230 pounds Arms: 32-7/8 inches

32-7/8 inches Hands: 10-5/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.47 inches

4.47 inches Vertical Jump: 42 inches

42 inches Broad Jump: 129 inches

Stats

Pros

Improved his reads and reaction time as the season went on, which is a good step forward.

Knows what is asked of him, and he does it by staying disciplined to the scheme.

Can play in all phases on defense and special teams.

Won't leap or lunge for tackles and brings good technique from a good base.

Has enough speed to work sideline to sideline.

Brings leverage into block engagement and has enough power to drive through it.

There is a consistently good base in all phases.

Has a nose for the ball.

Still growing as a football player with traits to be an effective linebacker all-around.

Works well coming downhill while everything else develops.

Hard worker that keeps striving forward and determined.

Is the guy coaches like to have in the locker room.

Cons

Needs to improve his reads and diagnoses of passing concepts.

Could do better tightening the catch point with positioning and technique.

Needs better awareness in coverage and when working to the outside against the run.

Has a habit of running into blockers on the second level.

Will lose the ball through the trash and hit the wrong lane.

Could be faster to trigger downhill and bring more authority into contact.

Benefitted in a big way with the talent around him limiting his exposure.

Struggles when changing direction.

Needs to improve his instincts.

Wasn't a starter and doesn't have much experience.

Overview

Tindall is a linebacker that is still developing. He was stuck in a deep rotation at Georgia, which led to a limited playing time, but he could have been a starter anywhere else. While he played a limited amount of time, he was highly effective as a player and made an impact when he was out there on the field.

Most of his concerns are correctable with work in the film room and getting out there on the field. It would be best to keep him as part of a rotation as a rookie, getting more time on the field than he did at Georgia. The athleticism is there, and improving his ability to diagnose plays, and the technique would go a long way to developing him.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are still looking for linebacker help, and Tindall would fit in nicely for what they look for and what they need. Even with Josey Jewell back on a two-year deal, adding Tindall gives them that extra depth with time to work on developing him. Having him learn from Jewell while working behind him could be ideal.

That would give the Broncos two years of developing Tindall, and if he is ready, they still have two years of him working as a starter. They would be able to have that while still getting him on the field right away as he can contribute in a depth role and on special teams. With Denver picking at 64 overall and having two third-round picks, they should be able to select Tindall if they want him.

Grade: Early Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3

