Finding Broncos: Travon Walker | Edge | Georgia

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 272 pounds

Arms: 35-1/2 inches

Hands: 10-3/4 inches

Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.51 seconds

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 123 inches

3 Cone Drill: 6.89 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Stats

Pros

Rarely does Walker end up on the ground from blockers.

He has elite power at the point of attack.

He has solid closing burst between the tackles.

He has powerful hands that are violent and bring a pop with his punch at the point of attack.

His power when rushing the quarterback opens up lanes.

He has elite ability to stack and shed blockers.

He has elite length that can give tackles issues.

He knows how to transfer power from his lower body to stall drive blocks.

He knows how to use his length.

There is elite ability to get under blockers pads and use power to drive through them.

There is exceptional versatility to attack from multiple spots.

Walker has scheme versatility and can handle a variety of roles.

He has the fluid movement skills to drop into coverage.

He contributed to special teams and was a stalwart.

Plays with excellent discipline.

Has the power to toss blockers.

Had tremendous development at Georgia that drew praise from the coaching staff.

Cons

There isn't a great get-off at the snap.

He plays with poor bend.

He has a high pad level, and blockers will attack him using leverage.

His burst in pursuit isn't the best.

He isn't very fluid with his movements.

He faced some tough competition, and he struggled.

Georgia used him weirdly, which makes his projection to the NFL clunky.

Could need scheme help to get after the quarterback consistently.

Still raw in certain aspects, especially as a pass rusher.

There isn't a consistent attack plan as a pass rusher.

Will over pursue on the outside and leave the cut back lane open.

His production doesn't match the talent, mainly due to Georgia's consistently deep rotation.

Overview

Travon Walker has been a rapid riser throughout the draft process and is now viewed as a top-5 pick, whereas he was a mid to late first-round pick when it first started. He is a powerful defender that is a great athlete, and while the football side of things need work, it is that strength and athleticism that is so enticing. However, Walker has plenty of concerns, especially with how he was used at Georgia and the lack of production as a pass rusher.

Most of, if not all, of the production issues will be written off because of the scheme he played in and his role within that scheme. Georgia was deep up front, and they used a consistent rotation there, and Walker was more of an edge setter than a pass rusher. But, fair or not, there are still concerns about how raw he is as a pass rusher and if he will need help through the scheme to be an effective pass rusher at the NFL level.

At the very least, teams are getting a strong run defender who can work in coverage and from different spots. That with his strength and athleticism is why he is now viewed as highly as he is. There are football aspects that need to be developed, but he has the traits that you can't coach.

Fit with Broncos

If there were a way for the Denver Broncos to land Travon Walker, then it would be a great pick for them. However, they sit with the 64th overall pick and Walker is projected as a top-5 pick, top-10 at the very least. Not only is he an excellent scheme fit, but he is also an excellent fit with the personnel.

Denver has focused on their run defense, which Walker fits and gives an added boost with his versatility. In addition, Walker can attack inside, which with Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory could provide them with plenty of options for creative looks with their Nascar package. It would be a good fit for the season, and beyond with Chubb, an unrestricted free agent after the season, but it is improbable to happen.

Grade: Early/Mid Round 1

Where he Goes: Early Round 1

