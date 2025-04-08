Finding Broncos: Scouting TCU WR Jach Bech
While the Denver Broncos have put out word that they are comfortable with their wide receiver room, they could still be looking to add talent. Betting on Devaughn Vele turning out like Marques Colston doesn’t seem prudent, and Troy Franklin showed that a lot of development is still needed.
Courtland Sutton wants a contract extension, and Marvin Mims Jr. showed up down the stretch in a more limited gadget-esque role. The Broncos could do with adding additional talent to the room.
One receiver who could make a lot of hay with Sean Payton is TCU's Jack Bech. Let's dive into his scouting report.
Biography
Bech attended St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, LA, where he helped win a State Championship. He initially committed to LSU and played two seasons there before transferring to TCU.
Bech recently turned 23 in February.
Size & Athleticism
Bech has a solid 6-foot-1, 214-pound size and an excellent build on his frame. His length is solid, and his athleticism is good for his size.
Key Statistic
Bech has only dropped four passes on 200 targets in college. Of 133 receptions, 87 went for a first down and 13 for a touchdown. He hauled in 21-of-34 passes in contested-catch situations.
Pros
Bech is a versatile receiver who can play on the boundary or in the slot. His route-running is well-developed, showcasing proper body control, speed variance, and the finer nuances with his movements. He can work over the middle of the field with toughness and is unafraid of incoming contact.
Bech's hands are exceptional, and drops aren’t a concern, even when fighting through contact. He knows how to pin defenders in coverage on his hip and sustain leverage through his routes. The breaks in his routes are crisp enough to provide an immediate window for the ball.
Bech uses his body well to box out defenders from the catch point when he can't get separation. He also has enough length to work around defenders on the occasions he can’t box out defenders. His ball tracking is exceptional, and he always finds himself in the proper position.
Bech's strength is as a blocker and breaking through tackles. He can be a threat with the ball in his hands, but not in a short catch-and-make-a-big-play sort of way. His ideal usage is in the intermediate area and over the middle.
Cons
Bech can struggle handling press off the line and will need work to improve his press release. It's also good that he is as physical as he is, as the burst for instant separation isn’t there. You want to see that physicality show up in his press releases, but that is one area where he looks oddly passive.
While Bech will put effort into finding success as a blocker, his technique is lackluster. It could lead to more issues blocking at the NFL level. He also needs to improve his awareness as a blocker, as sometimes he can miss an incoming defender.
Bech's timing on jump balls can be off, making it harder for him to high-point the ball. In these instances, he overextends to try to secure the ball. His long speed isn’t great, limiting his ability to be used as a deep threat.
Fit With Broncos
Building a receiver room is about complementary skill sets, especially in the Payton offense. With what the Broncos have, Bech would be a great fit, offering something they don’t currently have.
Vele has some similarities in his best usage, but there's enough of a difference that a Bech addition could work in the Broncos offense.
Draft Grade: Round 2
