Who Broncos Fans Should Root For in Week 17 (Besides Denver)

The Denver Broncos control their own fate, but their 20-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs won't be enough to win the division or the No. 1 playoff seed.

The rooting interests for this week are clear: four teams stand in the Broncos' way of the division title and top seed, and Denver will need all of them to lose after beating the Chiefs this week. The most reliable way for Denver to clinch is to win out.

Do that, and what other teams do doesn’t matter. With that said, here are the teams to root for this week, besides Denver.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos can clinch the division if the Texans beat the Chargers. The Texans are continuing their push for a playoff spot, and to get there, they need to keep winning games. They're going to give the Chargers their all.

The Texans boast the NFL's best defense, can get after Justin Herbert, and are great in coverage. With the injuries the Chargers have sustained, this is going to be a tough one for them, and there is a realistic option that they will lose.

However, like the Broncos, if the Chargers win out, they clinch the division.

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

As for the top seed in the AFC, Denver still needs the Chargers to lose, but the Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and, thanks to their win over the Broncos, the Jacksonville Jaguars are all vying for that top spot. The Patriots are in the best position to take it, as they have the same record as the Broncos and an easy schedule remaining.

The Patriots have the Jets up next, who are pushing for one of the top picks in the NFL draft. There isn’t much the Jets are playing for, but, like the Chiefs on Christmas Night, they may take pride in trying to play spoiler to the Patriots, who are a hated divisional foe.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

In another divisional bout, the Jaguars take on the Colts, who are trying to keep themselves alive in the playoff race. The Colts lost to the Jaguars in their Week 14 game, but that was on the road, and they will push to pull off the win in front of their home crowd.

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills

The Bills will be at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have clinched a spot in the playoffs and their division title, which may diminish what they’re fighting for. Seeding still matters, though, and while the Eagles are a long shot for the top seed in the NFC, they still have that to play for.

However, the Bills do as well, as they have the division title in sight, though they need help to get it. The Bills also have a shot at the top seed and haven’t clinched a playoff spot yet. They are going to give it their all to walk out with the win.

So, while Denver can clinch the division and the top seed in the AFC with a win and some help, it does seem unlikely that every domino will fall that way. The Broncos may get the division and some help in their hunt for the top seed, but not enough to clinch it all.

All the Broncos have to do is win one more game, regardless, and they're guaranteed the division and the top seed. That's all that matters.

