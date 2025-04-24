Finding Broncos: Scouting Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser
The Denver Broncos could still be on the hunt for linebacker help. Dre Greenlaw's arrival was a massive boon to the defense, but Drew Sanders is still yet to prove he fully belongs in the NFL.
One candidate is Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser. Could he fit in Denver? Let's examine his scouting report.
Pros
Kiser’s game has discipline and athleticism, which you expect from a linebacker coming out of Notre Dame. He is a force when working downhill and brings plenty of force into contact. There are no questions about his football IQ and instincts, which help him significantly when working in coverage. His ability to break down what the offense is doing also shows up against the run by reading the play and getting ahead of pullers, climbers, and combo blocks.
While you are looking for his impact on defense, Kiser is an excellent special-teams player who would be an immediate boost to an NFL team. His tackling is clean, consistent, and great form with few missed tackles found on tape.
Kiser's game has limitations, including his length, and he obviously understands that based on the way he plays. He knows his limitations and what he needs to do to minimize their negative impact on his results.
Cons
Kiser lacks great athletic ability, ideal length, and a short-area burst to close on the ball carrier. His lack of length leads to issues getting off blocks, and his burst issues often cause him to get caught on blocks. While he didn’t miss many tackles in college, his lack of length may lead to a bigger problem in the NFL.
While Kiser's tricks to disguise his limitations worked in college, they may be more of an issue in the NFL. Part of evaluating his value is determining how much impact he can have. He has the instincts for the NFL, but the physical aspects of the game may limit him to being a role player on defense, or even a special-teams maven.
Fit with Broncos
Kiser has the instincts to help in coverage, and the Broncos have the pieces to help him cover up some of his limitations. Sean Payton has tended to overlook some athletic and measurement limitations for good football players, and Kiser is exactly that.