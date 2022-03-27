Finding Broncos: Trevor Penning | OT | Northern Iowa

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 325 pounds

Arms: 34-1/4 inches

Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.89

Vertical Jump: 28 inches

Broad Jump: 111 inches

3 Cone Drill: 7.25

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.62

Stats

*As an offensive lineman, Trevor Penning doesn't have any stats.

Pros:

With excellent length, athleticism, and power, Penning has all the traits you want.

He plays with good bend consistently and doesn't get off his center of gravity.

He is a weight room warrior that saw him bulk up and drastically improve his strength in college.

His athleticism, pad level, and bend are great for his size.

When he has to climb to the second level, his movements are controlled, timed right, and he hits the landmarks.

He brings plenty of movement skills and power to work in any scheme.

His snatch technique is excellent and challenging for defenders to get away from.

His movement is smooth and controlled.

His punch is extremely powerful that can knock defenders off their pass rush plan.

There is some sound basis from a technical standpoint, but he still has a lot to learn, which is scary for how high his ceiling is.

He has good quickness to get outside when working as a pulling blocker.

When he meets a linebacker on the second level, he comes with good balance and rolls power through his body into contact.

He has plenty of power in his lower half to drive defenders off the ball.

Penning is always looking for work and aims to finish blocks by putting defenders on the ground.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Penning can struggle when making adjustments or changing direction quickly due to counters.

There is a bad habit of opening his chest to defenders, and he can struggle to regain control.

His attitude will be loved, but teams will have to work to keep that in check on the field.

His timing on combo blocks can be off.

His overall technique has to be cleaned up.

His overall grip power isn't great, and he can see his blocks get shed.

He can be overzealous with his grit and fire on the field.

He will need to recognize better and improve his reactions to stunts/twists at the NFL level.

He has a bad habit of latching on as a last resort, which will need to be cleaned up or ready to live with penalties.

Overall

Trevor Penning has been a rapid rise through the draft process. His first step was at the Senior Bowl, where teams wanted to see him face better competition, and he was dominant there. Then he went on to have an outstanding combine showing off great athleticism and clean work in the position drills.

While Penning's technique isn't great, he has a good foundation, and when you combine that with the physical traits, his ceiling is a mile high. He has quickly cemented himself as a first-round pick as teams love what he has to offer that you can't coach.

The issues that Penning has are all coachable, but they are legit concerns, especially his grit and fire on the field. It has led to some penalties and issues with play that teams will worry about. But, outside of that, teams will love his drive to finish blocks with the belief they can help him keep it under control.

Fit with Denver

When it comes to the scheme, Penning can fit in any scheme in the NFL. He has enough physical traits to work, and the technical aspect can be coached up. Before Denver traded for Russell Wilson, Penning could have been in discussion for the ninth overall pick, but now, there is no way he would be there when they are on the clock with the 64th overall pick and won't likely fall far enough for them to realistically move up to get him.

Outside of that, he is a good fit for the Broncos and would test the coaching emphasis of being teachers. He has enough to be the starting right tackle and would give Denver the feistiest duo at tackle opposite Garett Bolles, but it could be problematic for potential penalties. Penning would still be a great fit for Denver, but just highly unlikely he would fall enough to potentially land on the Broncos roster.

Round Grade: Early-to-Mid First Round

Where he goes: Early-to-Mid First Round

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!