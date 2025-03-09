Finding Broncos: Scouting Texas TE Gunnar Helm
The Denver Broncos are searching for Sean Payton's mismatch tight end, or ‘joker,' as the 2025 NFL draft approaches. In a strong tight end draft class, the Broncos have been busy scouting the group.
Even if the Broncos don't end up with one of the top one or two tight ends, there are several prime options to be had on Day 2 of the draft. Today, we're scouting Texas tight end Gunnar Helm, a player with strong local ties to Denver.
Biography
Helm is only 22 years old but will turn 23 on September 6. He's from Englewood, CO, and played for Dave Logan at Cherry Creek High School.
All four of Helm's collegiate years were at Texas, where he showed steady improvement each season before breaking onto the scene in 2024.
Size & Athleticism
Helm has tremendous size (6-foot-5, 241 pounds) and athleticism on tape. If you want to go off of his NFL Combine testing, you’ll be mistaken, as he suffered a sprained ankle on his first 40-yard dash attempt. As a result, he ran a slower 40 than was expected and tested rather pedestrian.
It was difficult to get a bead on Helm's athleticism and full projection because of the injury. It may have hurt his draft stock. But his tape remains a valuable tool in evaluating his NFL fit.
Key Statistic
Helm had the seventh-most targets among 45 draft-eligible tight ends last season while ranking fifth in yards. Partially due to the offense, he had the fourth-highest in-line snap count percentage and the third-lowest in the slot.
Pros
After sitting behind a tight end drafted in the 2024 draft, Helm showed he could produce at the position. He put up 786 yards and seven touchdowns on 60 receptions. Watching him run routes, you can see the athleticism and consistent playing speed throughout. His performance at the Combine doesn't line up with his tape because of the injury.
Helm's route tree at Texas was more diverse than you see from most college tight ends, and he does a great job of selling fakes and disguising his intentions. His eyes are on the quarterback when he creates instant separation, waiting for the ball. This is a must in the NFL, and with the game's speed, the ball could be on the way before a guy gets eyes back on the quarterback.
Helm has good-sized hands that are soft and reliable when catching the ball. He probably has the best hands in the draft class at tight end, with only two career drops, both in 2024. He uses his size and length to do a good job protecting the catch point and limiting opportunities for broken-up passes.
Regarding his blocking, Helm has good strength to hold up, and Texas trusted him in pass protection with the fourth-most pass-blocking snaps among draft-eligible tight ends. He allowed four total pressures and one sack during those snaps.
In addition to his strength, Helm can roll power up from his base through his core to help dislodge defenders when working at the point of attack. Also, unlike many other tight ends, his work came in the SEC, where defenses are more challenging to handle than most conferences.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Cons
Most of the concerns with Helm come as a blocker. While he has more physical traits, the technical side is much worse. The base Helm plays with as a blocker is easy to push/pull off balance because he ends up with a skinny base too frequently.
His hands are the bigger problem as a blocker. If Helm doesn’t clean them up, he opens the door for many holding penalties. There are too many instances where his hands get outside the frame, and he doesn’t lock up.
When it comes to blocking technique, you want to see thumbs pointing up, but Helm's point down after engagement. This is an issue as it creates problems with controlling blocks.
Although Helm is a willing blocker, he seems to lack the mindset to finish his blocks with his assignment on the ground. You can improve his technique, which helps Helm, as he has physical gifts, but the mindset matters.
As a receiver, the issues are more with the scheme and talent around him. The Longhorns' scheme favored Helm because it created many easy opportunities from misdirection and shallow routes.
The talent around Helm also helped, as Texas' top two receivers (who are projected to go early in the draft) attracted most of the attention from defenses. That allowed Helm to do his thing. That's what you want in the NFL, but it does create a concern about whether he can create for himself.
Fit With Broncos
Helm would be an excellent mismatch weapon for Payton to deploy and Nix to target. Helm played in a system that translates to the NFL, and there is a straightforward way to use him as a rookie.
He can create mismatches and offers some work in-line, but you must develop the techniques as a blocker. Helm has the physical traits to develop as a blocker, which, combined with his receiving chops, gives him some serious upside in the NFL.
Grade: Round 3
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!