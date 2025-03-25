Finding Broncos: Scouting Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson
The running back position is one of the main focal points for improving the Denver Broncos roster. The Broncos need to find a way to get a consistent run game in the 2025 season to help alleviate some of the pressure on second-year quarterback Bo Nix.
Additionally, the Broncos need to add a running back who can contribute in the passing game, as Sean Payton loves incorporating them in that area. This is a strong draft class for running back help, so let’s examine one of the top prospects at the position in Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson.
Biography
Henderson attended Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia, before committing to Ohio State, where he played his collegiate career. He's only 22 years old, turning 23 in October.
Size & Athleticism
Henderson is a great athlete for the position and fits the mold for modern running backs. However, some in the NFL may want him to add some weight from the 202 pounds he weighed at the Combine to somewhere closer to 210.
Key Statistic
Henderson fumbled once every 666 touches in college and had 231 snaps in pass protection in his collegiate career with 10 pressures and no sacks allowed.
Pros
Henderson is a proper three-down back who can run, catch, and work as a blocker. He's one of the best blocking running backs in the class, with ample experience and success. His technique as a blocker is clean and consistent, and he shows the required attitude you want from your backs as blockers.
Henderson is a smooth athlete with quick, clean cuts that make defenders miss in space. His lateral agility is elite and flows exceptionally well when working laterally. When working between the tackles, he has some toughness to plow through defenders, but he uses his short-area agility to side-step would-be tacklers.
One of Henderson's best traits is how he uses his burst and acceleration. His foot isn’t on the pedal the whole time, but he paces and tempos his runs and even his routes, making it hard for defenders to stick with him. He will also burst or accelerate into contact, making it harder for defenders to time their tackle attempts.
When working as a receiver, Henderson has shown soft hands and the ability to pluck balls out of the air. While he doesn’t have a ton of experience working in the slot or out wide, he has shown the traits you look for to move him in and out of the backfield. His route running is a strength in his evaluation.
As a person, there has been nothing but praise for Henderson on and off the field.
Cons
Henderson has medical concerns, and his 5-foot-10, 202-pound size is an added concern. At his size, he may not be able to be a bell-cow back and may be limited to a secondary role in the room, depending on the scheme.
Henderson could improve his speed tempo as a runner, especially in space. He has a bad habit of maintaining speed instead of throttling up to beat defenders around the corner, even when he has that extra burst.
While Henderson can make defenders miss when working between the tackles, he will catch stray contact that slows him down and leaves yards on the field. There are also some questionable moments with his vision when working between the tackles.
Can Henderson see the cutback lanes for the bigger plays and create for himself?
Fit with Broncos
When you think about what type of running back Payton covets, Henderson almost checks every box. Payton wants his backs to be a bit more built than Henderson's, so the Broncos could be one of those teams that would want him to add more bulk.
However, as is, Henderson is an outstanding fit for the Broncos.
Draft Grade: Round 2
