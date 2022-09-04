Even though we saw him in limited action last year, the Denver Broncos seemed to find a potential gem in Jonas Griffith. The Broncos initially brought him in to help on special teams with a trade just before the season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Griffith ended up seeing the field on defense as a linebacker due to multiple injuries and plenty of bad play. In only four starts and 255 total snaps on defense, Griffith picked up 46 total tackles and four tackles for a loss.

Plenty of promise was shown on the field, but there were mistakes. As Griffith currently projects to be a starting linebacker next to Josey Jewell come Week 1, it's worth looking back to take a look at some of those plays that show his promise, but also where he can work on.

There is hope that Griffith will return from his dislocated elbow for the start of the season, which seems more realistic as the opener nears. However, if he misses the first week, there is a good chance he will be back for Week 2.

Play 1 | Las Vegas Raiders | Week 16

Situation: First Quarter | 9:02 remaining | 1st-&-10

Griffith had an excellent game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16, where he picked up 13 total tackles. His ability to keep his eyes in the backfield and sort through the trash is excellent. He quickly read the play here, while being cautious of a potential play-action.

When the handoff is made, Griffith closes quickly to make the tackle. While a simple play on the surface, it shows many of the desired traits you look for in a modern linebacker. You can't be too quick to close on the play, in case it is a play-action, which would leave an open passing lane.

There also is a credit to be given to No. 99 for eating up the blocks of No. 70 and No. 75 to provide Griffith with the space he needs to get to the ball carrier. 99 also kept 70 occupied long enough to prevent him from getting off and laying a block on Griffith.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Play 2 | Las Vegas Raiders | Week 16

Situation: First Quarter | 8:24 remaining | 2nd-&-7

This is a clean play from Griffith. He reads the play from the start and goes to clog the hole. No. 29 shoots a gap and forces an adjustment from the running back, which Griffth reads and adjusts. With 99 engaging 70, Griffith can step back from the block attempt of 70 and switch gaps to meet the ball carrier in the hole.

Griffith makes the play, but this is a good team effort showing how beautiful defense can be when the pieces are put together. From the moment he took the field, he showed excellent ability to read run designs and the running back. This play highlights that ability and shows he has enough strength to meet a running back with power in the hole and walk away with the tackle.

Play 3 | Las Vegas Raiders | Week 16

Situation: Second Quarter | 14:19 remaining | 3rd-&-1

Griffith has solid strength, but it's balanced with good athleticism. In the modern NFL, you can't have just one of those traits, but a balance of both. The ability to read the play is again highlighted, along with how quickly Griffith is to react to what he sees.

There are also good instincts, and Griffith has great trust in them. This can sometimes be dangerous, but it balances how quickly he can read plays. The final play we will look at here will show how the instincts and ability to read still need some development.

It was a short-yard situation, and the Raiders are running an option, with No. 59 staying disciplined on the back end, forcing the handoff. Griffith reacts immediately but gets engaged by the climbing tight end. Instead of getting driven back, Griffith holds his position and gets into position to make the tackle.

While the first down was picked up, Griffith being able to handle to block and shed enough to make the tackle, kept this run from going 20-plus yards.

Play 4 | Las Vegas Raiders | Week 16

Situation: Second Quarter | 13:10 remaining | 2nd-&-7

Not only was the Week 16 game a great one for Griffith, but it was also one of the best showings from a Broncos linebacker over the past 10 years or so. It was an excellent and clean game, and not only as a run defender. Now we get a chance to look at Griffith in coverage.

Griffith is taking the outside zone, keeping his eyes on the running back out of the backfield. Then, with pressure coming off the edges, the quarterback turns to dump-off to the running back.

With his eyes on the back, Griffith can react quickly and close immediately on the play. He stays disciplined and doesn't climb too high to open the possibility of being sidestepped. Instead, he sets up at the line of scrimmage, forcing the running back to make a decision.

If the back wanted to cut back inside, Griffith was in a position to cut in and meet the back while also having reinforcements arriving. The other option is to the outside, where Griffith has squeezed the lane with the sideline, making it easy to shove the back out of bounds.

Griffith reacts to the back's decision to take it outside and shoves him out of bounds for no gain. Griffith's excellent play is to stay disciplined in his pursuit and where he sets his foundation. Many young linebackers in the NFL will see the potential for a tackle for a loss and climb too much, leading to the back side gashing them for a good gain.

Play 5 | Kansas City Chiefs | Week 18

Situation: First Quarter | 6:19 remaining | 3rd-&-6

Defending the Kansas City Chiefs on the goal line is extremely difficult, especially for a younger linebacker. There is enough of a threat with the quarterback as a runner, and the Chiefs' offensive line was killing it as run blockers. Griffith is cautious of the run and cheats inside a little too much.

Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and does a good job selling the run. It helps him slip unnoticed for a second in front of Griffith, who is still set on the run. By the time Griffith catches on, it's too late. Kelce has more than enough space to make the easy touchdown.

These types of situations are where Griffith has to improve the most. Being cautious of the run is good, but you must stay disciplined. Allowing Kelce to get that space is damning.

It seems Griffith just lost sight of the ball behind the line. The instincts against the run are great, but they betrayed him here.

The Takeaway

There are plenty of tools and traits to work with when it comes to Griffith, and by all reports out of camp, he has improved his game. If he can improve upon what he showed in his four starts, Denver could have a really good starting linebacker who could potentially end the cries from fans to get a top guy at a position that is so devalued.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!