12 NFL Combine Snubs for Broncos to Keep an Eye On
The Denver Broncos will be on-site at the NFL Scouting Combine this week to find their next crop of rookies to help the team. The Broncos hope to find players who can make a similar rookie impact as Bo Nix.
However, each year, deserving prospects don't receive an invitation to attend the Combine. This year, there are 12 such Combine snubs whom the Broncos should keep an eye on.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt | RB | Arizona
Croskey-Merritt had a great week at the Shrine Bowl, which was needed after missing almost all of the 2024 season after getting hurt in the season opener. Before this season, he spent time at Alabama State, 2023 at New Mexico, where he had over 1,000 yards rushing, and then at Arizona.
Croskey-Merritt had 13 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt. There isn’t much exposure as a receiver, but he did show promise, including his work at the Shrine Bowl.
Efton Chism III | WR | Eastern Washington
Chism is an old-school type slot receiver who runs good routes, finds the soft spots in zones, and is tough over the middle. While he isn’t a great blocker, he gives it 200% every snap he is tasked with blocking.
Benjamin Yurosek | TE | Georgia
There are tools to work with when working as a receiver and as a blocker with Yurosek. He went under the radar at Georgia because of the talent around him, but he had a solid season. The ability to work as a big slot and in-line tight end are all there.
Willie Lampkin | IOL | North Carolina
It's surprising to see Lampkin not get an invite, even with his small size. You don’t see many 5-foot-10, 270-pound centers enter the NFL, but you also don’t see them with the level of technique Lampkin has.
Lampkin's use of leverage is among the best, which is needed with his size. Teams could use him in other ways if he doesn’t work out as a center.
Marcus Wehr | IOL | Montana State
Wehr stood out at the Shrine Bowl as a guard and center. He was one of the few to show up in the ultra-talented defensive line group that was invited. While it is unlikely he will get drafted, he could hear his name called as a day-three pick, but it is worth looking at to develop as a center in the NFL.
Thomas Perry | OL | Middlebury
Another small-school offensive lineman, Perry, was touted as the strongest player at the Shrine Bowl. His strength showed when you studied him, and it helped him win multiple reps during practices. There are issues with speed, but the technique and strength are worth taking a chance on.
Esa Pole | OT | Washington State
The Broncos have liked to take shots on developmental tackles as undrafted free agents, and Pole fits that mold. He's a big tackle who moves well and shows good power on tape. In two years at Washington State, he went from three sacks and 30 pressures allowed in 2023 to no sacks and nine pressures in 2024.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nash Hutmacher | IDL | Nebraska
The Broncos are poised to lose D.J. Jones so they need a replacement. Hutmacher is a well-versed run defender who offers some, but not much, as a pass rusher.
Obviously, Hutmacher won’t be coming in as a starter unless he blows the coaching staff away. He can come in and raise the room floor while offering quality run defense as a rotational option.
Elijah Ponder | Edge | Cal Poly
Ponder wasn’t on my radar until the Shrine Bowl, where he had a strong week of practice and was a menace in the game. With 148 pressures and 24 sacks over four seasons, he was about as consistent as you can be as a pass rusher. He also had 102 stops over four seasons and was consistent as a tackler and run defender.
Ponder would be an ideal option to add competition at the bottom of the depth chart or practice squad spot as a rookie. While he didn’t face the toughest competition, one of his best games came against Stanford this last season.
Johnny Walker Jr | Edge | Missouri
It was a massive season for Walker, with 50 pressures and 10 sacks per Pro Football Focus, and he showed up consistently against tougher competition. He did well against the run, but his conversion from speed to power was difficult for tackles to handle as a pass rusher.
RJ Oben | Edge | Notre Dame
After transferring from Duke to Notre Dame, Oben couldn’t replicate the same success in 2024 that he had in 2023 while playing only three fewer snaps. However, he has good size, length, athleticism, and power to play the edge in the NFL. There were questions about his adapting to tougher competition, which he answered with a strong Senior Bowl showing.
Shamari Simmons | Safety | Arizona State
Simmons is a defensive back projected to be a safety in the NFL. He has great range and does well coming downhill against the run. His tackling isn’t the most reliable, and he will need to improve his technique, but he sees the field quite well and is rarely out of position.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!