Broncos Need Adam Trautman to Step Up as a Legit TE1 but Can He?
The Denver Broncos acquired tight end Adam Trautman via trade with the New Orleans Saints during the 2023 NFL draft. Sean Payton, the head coach who drafted Trautman, wanted him with his new team in Denver.
The standard view was that Trautman was a good blocker with much more to offer as a receiver than he had shown in his career. The Broncos needed some help in the tight end room in 2023, and they got it. Not only with Trautman, but also with Chris Manhertz and Greg Dulcich.
There was a lot of potential in that room, especially Dulcich's upside as a receiver, Manhertz's proven ability as a blocker, and Trautman as an all-around player. However, the Broncos couldn’t get anything out of the room as Dulcich was injured, Manhertz was hit-or-miss as a blocker, and Trautman struggled as the top guy and never showed more as a receiver than he had to start his career.
Statistically speaking, 2023 was the worst of Trautman’s career, with the second-lowest receiving yards total, lowest yards per reception, lowest offensive and receiving grade from Pro Football Focus, second-lowest yards after contact, lowest yards per route run by nearly half a yard, and second-worst passer rating when targeted. His play was problematic as a receiver, and he went down quickly after almost every catch he made.
Trautman showed some flashes as a blocker, but the inconsistencies made it hard for the Broncos offense. When it comes to PFF grades, he had the worst run-blocking grade in his career and the second-lowest pass-blocking grade.
When looking at Trautman's run blocking, the Broncos had the lowest yard-per-rush average, with him as the lead blocker compared to any other player on the roster. It was an issue, and the Broncos couldn’t figure out how to work around it.
It was clear entering the 2024 offseason the Broncos needed more from the tight room, but they somehow managed to take a step back on paper. Trautman is set to be the top tight end, and the team needs him to take a step forward, which is uncommon to see after four years in the NFL, even if it isn’t outside the realm of possibility for tight ends.
After all, tight ends take an average of two or three years to fully acclimate to the NFL with all the different stuff they have to learn, and with Trautman entering the NFL out of Dayton, the jump was even greater. Now, with some of the issues being the fault of the quarterback, there is some reason to expect improvement from Trautman.
As with every position on the offense, having a quarterback with reliable timing can be a difference-maker. Being able to operate in a timely matter is a large reason why Bo Nix was an attractive quarterback prospect for the Broncos and Payton. Nix can work the Payton offense, improving production out of the tight end room, especially with Trautman.
Trautman could see improvement as a receiver, but he needs to step up as a blocker as well. That could improvement come from strength training, his technique, and hand positioning technique when executing his blocks. Making those improvements should be part of his focus during training camp.
Bottom Line
On paper, this Broncos tight end room is easily the worst in the NFL. Sure, they have potential, but technical improvements and staying healthy are a big factors for these tight ends to reach that potential.
Trautman needs to step up and be the top guy in the room. The Broncos re-signed him to a cheaper two-year deal a couple of months ago, so it's time for him to step up.
