Scariest Draft Pick by Each of Broncos' AFC West Rivals
With the 2025 NFL draft now in the rearview mirror, the Denver Broncos are looking to build upon a playoff season with an upgraded roster. Through the draft, Denver added depth to its defense and explosive firepower to its offense, which will help it in their efforts to unseat the Kansas City Chiefs from the AFC West throne.
The Broncos weren’t the only team in the division to strengthen their rosters, as the Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders all drafted players that could dramatically alter their outlook for 2025. Here’s a preview of the scariest selections that each of Denver's AFC West foes made that pose the biggest threat on game day.
Chiefs: Omarr Norman-Lott | DT | Tennessee
While Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons seems like the obvious choice, Kansas City selecting an interior pass rush monster, Norman-Lott, is an even scarier prospect. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones isn’t getting any younger (31), and it was time for the Chiefs to give him a partner in crime to mentor.
Norman-Lott's quick hands and suddenness with pass-rush moves make him a menace up the middle. He doesn’t offer much in the power department due to his smaller size, but rushing opposite Jones will free him up to do major damage and disrupt the opposing quarterback. The Bronocs have a talented offensive line, but they won't get any breaks against the Chiefs anytime soon.
Chargers: Omarion Hampton | RB | North Carolina
It’s no secret that Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers love to establish a strong run game. Not only did they add former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, but they also selected a powerhouse back with their first-round pick.
Hampton is a no-nonsense, hard-nosed ball carrier who recorded 3,565 yards and 36 touchdowns while running through and carrying defenders with him. His contact balance and downhill running style will make it difficult for defenders to tackle him, and it wears them down as the game progresses.
The Broncos will have their hands full trying to slow down the two-headed monster of Harris and Hampton. Denver's newest defensive signees will be put to the test.
Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty | RB | Boise State
The most obvious threat comes from the great state of Idaho. Jeanty was the runner-up to Travis Hunter for the Heisman trophy, and it’s easy to see why.
In his three years at Boise State, Jeanty bulldozed defenders to the tune of 4,796 yards and 50 touchdowns, not only carrying the rock but his entire team in the process. His explosiveness and mindset to trample anyone who dares step in his path make him the scariest prospect selected from the AFC West, and pairing him with Pete Carroll, who loves to pound the rock, is diabolical.
The Takeaway
The AFC West is going to be even more rigorous and competitive than last season, and the additions that each rival made in the draft will keep Denver’s coordinators up at night. The Broncos must be wary of these three rookies throughout the 2025 season.
