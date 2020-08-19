Alexander Johnson Wants to be a Pro Bowler & Vic Fangio Knows What it'll Take

The Denver Broncos signed Alexander Johnson as a college free agent back in 2018 not long after he was exonerated in a court case that had cut short his time at the University of Tennessee and threatened to completely derail any hopes of a pro career. Johnson bounced between the active roster and practice squad as a rookie, seeing action in just one game and that came at special teams.

In 2019, Vic Fangio arrived as head coach, bringing with him a defensive scheme that had a proven track record for vaulting many inside linebackers into the NFL stratosphere, including Roquan Smith, Patrick Willis, and NaVorro Bowman. Although Johnson didn't start out the season as a starter, Fangio gave him his first opportunity in Week 5 with Josey Jewell banged up.

Johnson exploded with a prolific performance that not only garnered him a game ball but an opportunity to start the next week, too. Johnson would not relinquish the starting job next to Todd Davis, going on to start 12-of-16 games.

He totaled 93 tackles (51 solo) with 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Excellent production for a first-year starter.

Heading into his third NFL season but first as an incumbent, Johnson has set his sights on earning individual accolades like a Pro Bowl selection or All-Pro nod.

“Oh yeah, if you’re playing football and you’re not trying to be a Pro Bowler, why are you playing? That’s my goal to be one of the best in the league," Johnson said following Wednesday's training camp practice.

As encouraging as Johnson's debut performance was, in Fangio's estimation, he's only scratched the surface of his potential. The veteran defensive czar whose expertise is coaching the linebackers knows exactly what it'll take for Johnson to elevate himself to be among the "best in the league".

“Efficiency and knowledge, which should come with experience," Fangio said following Monday's practice. "I was pleased with the way he played last year, but he can still improve tremendously. I think it just comes all with the knowledge and experience and knowhow that comes with playing more. With him pushing himself more to excel at the mental part of the game—he can do the physical things we want him to do. He’s just got to be more efficient and more knowledgeable and react in the plays quicker and better more consistently than he did last year.”

Mastering the mental aspects of the linebacker position are all that's left for the 6-foot-2, 255-pound Johnson. He proved his physical talent last year and that got him a long way and really helped improve what had been an underwhelming defense to open the first quarter of the season.

Now, as a brand-new father, the next step is mastering not only Fangio's scheme but all of the mental aspects that will allow him to be — as Fangio put it — "more efficient" and "more consistent". But for a player to storm out of relative obscurity to become one of the NFL's most productive young linebackers over the course of 12 games, there's no reason to doubt that Johnson can't meet the expectations his head coach has established for him in 2020.

Calling plays, making sure guys are in the right position, recognizing formations and keys through film study, it all adds up to an enormous undertaking. But Johnson feels like he's mostly there already.

“I prove it in practice every day. I prove it when I play," Johnson said. "Obviously right now I’m in [packages] when I make the call for [the] defense. The defense is the defense. I know the defense. I’m ready to play some ball.”

Playing next to Davis, an extremely smart veteran linebacker whose modest NFL success and staying power thus far (as a former undrafted rookie) can be attributed to his football noodle, should wear off on Johnson by osmosis. Johnson is anticipating what he and Davis can accomplish in Year 2 together with relish.

“The little things—we played pretty well last year with each other," Johnson said of Davis. "We made a lot of plays with each other. As far as improving, it’s just staying consistent on the little things. We’re communicating way smoother. The sky’s the limit for both of us. I’m excited for this season to kick off and to be able to get a full season with Todd. He’s a really smart player, physical, fast, can run. Who wouldn’t want a linebacker like Todd Davis to play right beside? I’m excited and ready to kick the season off and have a starting season with him.”

