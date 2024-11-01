Analyzing if Broncos Should Trade for a WR Now or in 2025
Going into the 2024 season, the thought was the Denver Broncos would be rebuilding. Between having a lot of dead money because of the release and cash commitments to Russell Wilson and a number of inexperienced players set to enter the lineup, one couldn't be blamed for expecting another season without playoffs.
But since the start of the season, the Broncos have now put themselves into a position to make a playoff run. If the Broncos manage to win at least one of their next three games, they will have a real shot at claiming at least a Wildcard berth.
There have been those who have pushed for the Broncos to trade for a wide receiver or tight end in the hopes of putting them over the top for a playoff run. But is that really the best thing to do? Or might it be better to stand pat with what the Broncos have for the time being?
It might be that the better answer is to wait until the offseason and find a receiver in the trade market or sign a younger player in free agency.
Let's first examine the reality about the receiver market now and the possibility of where it could be during the offseason.
Current Receiver Trade Market
Look at the receivers that have either been traded or been the subject of trade talks. Most have something in common: They are older players who have had success in the past, but not as much now, and are in the final years of their contracts.
Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins both fit that description because both are over 30 years old and have one year left on their deals. Diontae Johnson is 29, but in the final year of his deal, the Carolina Panthers' trade with the Baltimore Ravens signaled a desparation to get rid of him. Mike Williams is on a one-year deal and is 30 years old.
Not every receiver fits that description, but they do come with some caveats. Christian Kirk — who is now out for the season — isn't a game changer and would be due $15.5M next season. Davante Adams has two years left on his deal but is almost certain to be cut next season (he's due nearly $36M next year), plus the team who traded for him (the Jets) was getting desperate with its playoff hopes fading.
Cooper, Hopkins and Johnson were all acquired by teams who expected playoff trips going into the season, not by teams who entered rebuilding years. Thus, they were in position to take a chance on a player for part of the season, particularly if they needed help at the position, to see if it puts them over the top for a Super Bowl trip.
Some might cite the Chicago Bears trading for Keenan Allen, but there are a couple of key differences. First, it was an offseason trade. Second, the Bears had two first-round picks in the top 10.
Of course, the Bears used the No. 1 overall pick on Caleb Williams, but then they took Rome Odunze with the other first-rounder. That was a good strategy because it gave them a short-term answer (Allen, who had one year left on his deal) while still allowing them to find a long-term answer thanks to a high draft pick.
While it's not a given the Broncos will make the playoffs yet, it's clear by now this is not a team playing for a top 10 pick, barring a massive amount of injuries or a complete meltdown in every aspect of the game.
Not everything is perfect with the Broncos but few would believe that a complete meltdown is on the way. As for injuries, the Broncos have had a few but not to the extent of other teams thus far. Therefore, it's not likely they'll finish in the top 10 of the draft.
One other issue is the Broncos are tight on cap space, sitting at $1.7M, and may have to do a small restructure of a player just to stay under the cap. Trading for a player means more cap manipulation unless the other team agrees to pay most of his salary. The Ravens might have gotten the Panthers to do that, but there's no guarantee that another team will do the same.
Realistically, the Broncos need to continue treating this season as year one of the rebuild after Wilson was released. However, this does not mean the Broncos have to stay on that path next season.
Don't Trade Now, But Possibly Trade in the Future
Let's go to another example of a team that traded for a wide receiver this past offseason: the Houston Texans. They traded for Stefon Diggs, but made the trade because they knew what they had in C.J. Stroud and the rest of the receivers on the roster after the 2023 season was clearly seen as a rebuild to start.
After 2023, the Texans knew what they had in the likes of Tank Dell and Nico Collins and saw Diggs as the potential final piece of cementing their place as a playoff contender. But they renegotiated Diggs' deal to make him a free agent after the 2024 season because they saw the likes of Dell and Collins as the long-term guys.
What the Texans did, though, was avoid making a midseason trade during the 2023 season because they were entering year one of a rebuild. Instead, they waited to see what they had in the roster, then decided they were in position to take a chance on somebody like Diggs.
The Broncos should follow the same approach as the Texans. They shouldn't make a trade right now, but they can think about one this offseason. If Bo Nix continues to improve and demonstrates he's the guy to build around — particularly if the Broncos make the playoffs — the Broncos can then look at trading for a receiver during the 2025 offseason.
But in the case of the Broncos, it makes more sense to go younger at the position, not older.
A Future Trade Should Focus on Youth
In 2025, Courtland Sutton will enter the final year of his contract. The Broncos may see him as the veteran receiver to keep. Josh Reynolds also has a year left on his deal and the Broncos might not see the need to add a third veteran who isn't getting any younger.
Because both Sutton and Reynolds are on expiring deals next year, it makes more sense to get a younger receiver. Doing so not only allows the Broncos the potential to find a receiver to pair with Nix for 2025 and beyond. If they do that by trading for a receiver on a rookie contract, that would also means the potential for cost control in the short term.
And there's the possibility that several receivers still on their rookie deals could become available, depending on circumstances. Some teams who thought they were playoff contenders might be prepared to move on from those younger players if they change regimes and decide they need to tear it all down. Others might want to move on from a player who might benefit from a change of scenery.
There's also a few receivers that could hit free agency who are in the prime of their careers. While not all of them are big names, they could have the potential to thrive in Sean Payton's scheme or might be a talent on the rise in the sense that Zach Allen was a talent on the rise when it came to pass rushers.
Who are some of the players that might be available? Let's look at some potential free agents first.
Young Free-Agent WRs
Here are a few receivers who will all be no more than 27 years old who will be free agents next season and have played a considerable amount of snaps thus far this season.
Tee Higgins: For those who have been pushing for the Broncos to make trade offers for Higgins, why give up draft capital now for a player you can't extend until after the season, and thus risk losing, when you can wait until he hits free agency and then take your chances? If you're going to go after Higgins, do it in the offseason, particularly when you'll have more cap space available.
Tutu Atwell: Though Atwell is not a game changer, he'll be just 26 years old next season and might come at a reasonable cost.
Josh Palmer: As with Atwell, Palmer will be just 26 years old and shouldn't require a lot of money to sign.
Dyami Brown: Again, you don't have an impact player here, but somebody who will be 26 years old next year and isn't in position to demand a big contract.
Elijah Moore: Similar to Atwell, Palmer, and Brown, though there are questions about his work ethic. Still, he'll be just 25 years old and won't be able to demand big money.
With Higgins, you'd have to pay a lot, but with the other four, you might be able to give them a one-year "prove it" deal and, if they show they can thrive in Payton's offense, reward them with a bigger deal in 2026, once Sutton and Reynolds come off the books. A multi-year deal would be risky but there could be ways to structure such a deal to minimize risk in future years.
Now let's look at receivers on rookie contracts who might become available for one reason or another.
Young WRs to Target via Trade
Garrett Wilson: It's clear at this point that the Jets need to tear everything down. Whether they will actually do so is another question. But if they make that choice, they have to get more draft capital. It's likely they would want a first-round pick and additional compensation if they were to trade Wilson. However, it could be worth it given Wilson's talent.
Chris Olave: If Wilson isn't available or the Jets' asking price is too high, Olave would be a reasonable alternative. Again, there's no guarantee the Saints will tear everything down next year, even as they need to start that process. Still, if the Saints change a lot with the front office and coaching staff, Olave could become available for less compensation than Wilson would require.
George Pickens: While a talented receiver, Pickens has sometimes shown less effort when he's not being targeted. Still, a change of scenery might send the message to him to give full effort at all times. I wouldn't give up a lot of Pickens, but a fifth-round pick would be reasonable, though you might throw in a 2026 conditional pick to get the Steelers to accept.
Alec Pierce: He's a fine No. 2 receiver but has shown improvement over the past few seasons. With the Colts having benched Anthony Richardson, they may have to ask whether it's worth trying to keep everyone around or get some extra draft capital for more chances at another quarterback. Pierce would likely come at the cost of a day-three pick.
Wan'Dale Robinson: The former second-round pick hasn't made much of an impact but perhaps some of it can be attributed to subpar QB play. If Nix shows he can be the long-term guy for the Broncos, it's possible Robinson could perform better in the Broncos' offense. Again, it shouldn't cost more than a day-three pick to acquire him.
Jahan Dotson: He wouldn't be my first choice, but there's a chance the Eagles — who gave up a third and two sevenths to acquire him — might be looking to recoup their losses however they can. That could allow the Broncos to get him for next to nothing, perhaps at just a 2026 seventh-rounder. The highest I would go with Dotson is a 2025 sixth. Again, he's not my first choice, but he's on a cheap salary for 2025 and might turn it around.
Bottom Line
While there are no guarantees that the Broncos, in the 2025 offseason, can land a trade for a receiver or make a big signing, it makes more sense to wait once they know exactly what they have in Nix and have a greater chance at getting a younger receiver.
The truth is any trade this season is likely to be the "rental for the rest of the year" type of player who is older and then departs in free agency or is cut because he isn't worth his future salary.
I understand Broncos fans are impatient for the playoffs but they need to give this team time. While Troy Franklin and DeVaughn Vele have plenty to learn, they have shown flashes and it's best to let them have a full season's body of work to properly evaluate them.
Once the Broncos have that, plus a full season's body of work on Nix, they can move forward — and that's the time to strike.
And while there's no guarantee for a big move to happen, or for it to work out if one does happen, it's better to chance that than to chance it on a player who is here just for the year and likely not for the long term.
