Analyzing Broncos' Six Most Surprising Roster Cuts

The Denver Broncos have trimmed their roster to 53 players and, if GM John Elway's words are any indication, the team isn't planning to claim anyone off waivers.

There will be some players likely returning, though, as the Broncos will fill their 16-man practice squad once they know who clears waivers.

But what to make of some of the moves that were made?

One thing to keep in mind is that 2020 was unusual in that there were no preseason games, nor public attendance at training camp. The result is the coaches are mostly the ones who get the full picture of what players are doing.

With no preseason games, not only can it be difficult for certain players to make the team, but it's harder for fans to observe what players are doing this year. And while we can go back and look at last year all we want, what happened last year doesn't guarantee a roster spot this year.

Let's go over some of the notable names who didn't make the final cut and what to make of the moves.

Todd Davis | ILB

This may be the most surprising move of them all. Davis was expected to provide a veteran presence, but the Broncos instead cut him Friday to save $4.5M in cash and cap space.

Davis' release seems mostly about the Broncos wanting to add cap space to carry over into 2021, given the uncertainty about what the base cap will be. I'll talk more about this in another article.

Davis' value as a run defender is what makes this move surprising. The pressure is on Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell to step up. Jewell hasn't shown much as a run defender in past seasons, but maybe this is the year things click.

De'Vante Bausby | CB

Another surprise move, Bausby made an impression last season before a neck injury sidelined him. He was in the running for a depth spot, but even after Isaac Yiadom was traded, Bausby still lost out.

Davontae Harris made some strides late in training camp that got him a spot, and the Yiadom trade seemed more about clearing the way for Essang Bassey. But that leaves Duke Dawson, who we didn't hear much about during camp.

But head coach Vic Fangio indicated Saturday that Dawson provided flexibility to play safety, and that he and Bassey were better for special teams. That may further indicate it was between Bausby and Harris for the final corner spot.

Some fans are certain to be skeptical about letting Bausby go, given his 2019 play, especially when compared to Harris in 2019. But I'll repeat what I said earlier: Play last year doesn't guarantee a roster spot this year. And if Harris did more to impress the coaches this year, it would explain why he got the nod.

Justin Hollins | LB

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Hollins played defensive line and outside linebacker in college, but the Broncos tried him out at inside linebacker last season. Hollins had his moments but didn't get on the field much.

That attempted switch may have set Hollins back a bit and made his 2020 prospects iffier. However, Fangio indicated Saturday that the Broncos would like to bring him back if he clears waivers.

If you like Hollins, keep your fingers crossed because there's a good chance he gets added to the practice squad.

Troy Fumagalli | TE

Fumagalli got caught up in the numbers game, but it was likely in a way some fans may not have expected going into training camp.

Jake Butt, who has missed most of the past three seasons because of injuries, had a strong training camp. He made a good early impression that prompted the Broncos to cut veteran Jeff Heuerman.

Butt continued to impress and, though Fumagalli made a push, it wasn't enough, especially after he had to miss time due to complications from an abdominal infection. Between Butt, Noah Fant, the additions of Nick Vannett and Albert Okwuegbunam, and the positional flexibility of Andrew Beck, there wasn't room to keep Fumagalli.

The former 2018 fifth-round pick could be added to the practice squad, though. Keep your eyes on him.

Derrek Tuszka | OLB

The only 2020 draft pick who didn't make the final cut was Tuszka, a seventh-round pick taken in the final five selections.

Coaches indicated earlier this week that Tuszka needed more development and needed to get bigger, which may explain why the Broncos were comfortable with waiving him.

But if Tuszka clears waivers, it won't be surprising if he's added to the practice squad. And there's always the chance he could develop and become a key contributor.

It happened before with Shaq Barrett, another UDFA who failed to make the roster as a rookie, but took big steps forward in his second season. Who's to say the same couldn't happen with Tuszka?

Juwann Winfree | WR

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Winfree was simply caught up in the numbers game. When the Broncos drafted Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Tyree Cleveland, they had a lot more receivers pushing for a roster spot.

Jeudy and Hamler, of course, were never in doubt of making the team, meaning Winfree competed against the likes of Cleveland, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick for a spot on the depth chart.

Winfree missed some time with a groin injury in training camp, which didn't help his chances to make the roster. However, it wouldn't surprise me if he goes through waivers without being claimed, giving him a chance to stick around on the practice squad.

