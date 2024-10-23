Panthers QB Involved in Car Accident Ahead of Broncos Game
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was "evaluated by team medical personnel" after being involved in a car accident in Charlotte on Tuesday, five days before his Week 8 meeting with the Denver Broncos.
Neither Dalton nor the other occupants of his vehicle — his wife, three children, and dog — who were traveling through the city when struck required emergency attention, the club announced.
"Andy Dalton and his family were involved in a car accident today in Charlotte," the Panthers posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Neither Dalton nor his family were transported by emergency medical personnel. Dalton is being evaluated by team medical personnel."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
In his 14th NFL season, Dalton took over as Carolina's starting signal-caller after former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was benched in September. The "Red Rifle" has gone 1-4 in Young's stead, completing 66.3% of his passes for 989 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Dalton was particularly fruitless in a Week 7 blowout loss to Washington — 93 scoreless passing yards, two INTs — and now is slated to face an elite Broncos defensive unit that ranks first in yards per pass, second in sacks, and third in points per game.
“We gotta just get prepared, we gotta look at this film, get ready for the Broncos right now and Andy will be playing next week," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Sunday, reaffirming his commitment to Dalton.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!