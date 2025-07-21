Report: Broncos WR to Open Training Camp on PUP List
Denver Broncos wide receiver A.T. Perry will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, The DNVR's Zac Stevens reported Sunday. He's eligible to be activated and start practicing at any point this summer.
Perry — the only Broncos player to land on the injured list — missed parts of the offseason program with an undisclosed issue that head coach Sean Payton conceded could linger into camp.
"There may be one player, Perry, that might go a week into training camp and then be ready depending on how the summer goes," Payton said on June 12. "Outside of that, we expect everyone back.”
A 2023 sixth-round pick, Perry spent his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints, snagging 12 receptions for 246 yards (20.5 yards per catch) and four touchdowns across 10 appearances. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout was waived last October and resurfaced shortly after on Denver's practice squad, later signing a reserve/future contract.
“We had some exposure with him. I obviously wasn’t there, but [offensive coordinator] Pete Carmichael [was]," Payton said in October, referencing his ties to the Saints. "We noticed him in his rookie year last year on film. [Vice President of Player Personnel] Cody [Rager] was there. They were all part of that process. We weren’t going to claim him, but we sure would like to recruit him to come to the practice squad. He’s long with good hands... Again, [he’s] a young player we want to develop.”
Perry, a two-time All-ACC selection at Wake Forest, is the type of long-bodied receiver that Payton admittedly covets, and his development within the Broncos' pipeline certainly bears watching.
But he has a ways to go to crack the final roster, leapfrogging a crowded depth chart featuring Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant — all of whom are considered locks.
Another year on the practice squad is likely in Perry's future.