NFL Awards Broncos WR Marvin Mims for Punt-Return TD

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the club's 24-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL announced Wednesday.

This is the third such career honor for Mims, who recorded a 48-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Raiders, putting multiple defenders on skates in the process. The dazzling second-quarter score gave Denver a lead it would not relinquish en route to its 10th straight win.

"I don't know what the numbers are, but when you score in special teams, or you score on defense, you're over 80-percent winner," head coach Sean Payton said after the game. "It was amazing, because from my angle, which was pretty right there, to see Mims come out of that pile, that was a big play."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A two-time Pro Bowler and 2024 first-team All-Pro selection, Mims is averaging 26.3 yards per kick return and 16.4 yards per punt return across 11 appearances this season. He's also chipped in 25 receptions for 247 yards and one receiving touchdown.

"Oh, it felt great. First career punt return [touchdown], so it was nice. It was real nice," Mims told reporters in his postgame press conference.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs after the catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nix Heaps Massive Praise on Mims

Due to the nature of Denver's spread-the-wealth offense, Mims has been relegated to a complementary role within the pass-catching corps, seemingly falling behind Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Evan Engram, and Pat Bryant in the pecking order.

But despite his minimal usage (35 targets), Mims remains an integral part of the team's fabric and a key part to its success. Just ask the guy who (occasionally) gets him the ball.

"Well, his greatest advantage, I think his greatest trait for this team is his returning skills. He's returning things for touchdowns," Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said Sunday. "He's given us great advantage on field position, and you can take his punt return for a touchdown, and honestly, we would love to have more, but he's done about everything he could for the team at that point when you return a kick for a touchdown. So, he's going to continue to find his spots in offense. Obviously, all that stuff is not in my hands, but when he's out there, he does a great job of making explosives when he getsit. You're right, he neversays anything, never really complains about his offensive production, and I think he just understands his role as a returner, and he does such a good job with that. I'm not going to say he's comfortable with only doing that, but he's taking it, and he's going to be the best at that. Like I said, returning a kick for points -- that's the best offensive drive you're going to have. So, that's just a great advantage for us. He's a great threat in that game, and he's been All- Pro twice, so he's going to continue to do big things in the return game."