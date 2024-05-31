Sean Payton Reveals Injury to Broncos 5th-Round Rookie RB Audric Estimé
Denver Broncos rookie running back Audric Estimé left early during last Thursday's OTA practice. One week later, Estimé was absent again from practice.
Although head coach Sean Payton is stubbornly reticent to share any information whatsoever about player injuries, we learned that Estimé has a knee injury, has undergone a procedure, and will be absent from the remainder of the Broncos' offseason training program.
“No, and I’ll just be honest with Audric," Payton said on Thursday. "We went ahead and had a PRP [injection]. We did a small scope procedure, just to make sure everything is clean. It is. He’ll be available at the start of training camp. So we won’t see him working through the rest of these OTAs, but on the conservative side, he’s going to be just fine. It was all good news. He’ll stay in rehab, but he’ll be full go at the start of training camp.”
PRP is a plasma-rich platelet injection. The treatment can help strengthen and fast-track a player's recovery from injury.
It's good to hear that Estimé is expected to be good to go for training camp, which won't start until the end of July. That gives him time to recover.
The 5-foot-11, 233-pound Estimé is coming off one heck of a final season at Notre Dame. He rushed for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns with 17 receptions for 142 receiving yards. The big bruiser averaged 6.4 yard per attempt on the ground.
Estimé joins a Broncos running back room well balanced with a veteran presence and young, high-upside runners. Javonte Williams projects as the Broncos' RB1 entering 2024, and in a contract year, a big season could be on tap for the former second-round draft pick.
Williams is complemented by fellow veterans Samaje Perine, also a bigger, physical back, and Tyler Badie. Behind the trio of vets are Estimé and a pair of former undrafted players in Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie Blake Watson.
If Estimé's recovery stays on schedule, the Broncos will be able to hit the preseason with a full stable of running backs, each of whom offers a different skill set and value. Here's to hoping Estimé doesn't suffer any setbacks.
We also learned on Thursday that second-year cornerback Riley Moss is dealing with a back 'spasms,' according to Payton. Moss isn't expected to participate in Monday's practice either, but the injury isn't considered serious.
