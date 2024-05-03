Broncos HC Sean Payton Teases Rookie RB Audric Estimé's Role in Offense
The Denver Broncos added some power and explosion to their rushing attack in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Selected with the No. 147 overall pick out of Notre Dame, Audric Estimé brings a 5-foot-11, 221-pound frame with a bully's mentality to the Broncos' offense.
However, as powerful and destructive as Estimé is, some fans may have been taken aback by his 4.71-second 40 time at the NFL Combine. Let not your heart be troubled, though. He ran a 4.57s 40 at the Notre Dame pro day, and the tape reveals that when he gets into the open field, he has no problem outrunning defenders, generally speaking.
With the draft in the books, Broncos head coach Sean Payton touched on the role he envisions for Estimé.
“The first version would be [him as] a first- and second-down runner," Payton said. "I’m always hesitant to say someone is third-down. We’ll kind of see how that unfolds, but he’s strong. I think he has really good vision, contact balance. He was one of the higher-graded backs after contact. He’s a physical player. We always try to look at comps, and I don’t want to do that with him, but man, he is a first- and second-down runner who I think is strong and has pretty good fit for his size."
Estimé rushed for north of 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish last year. Turn on the game film, and you'll see him blasting through holes, and sometimes making them, in short-yardage situations, running through would-be tacklers, and leaping over them at times.
But there is an untapped receiving skill set there in Estimé. And while he certainly has the size to project as a good third-down back who can not only catch passes out of the backfield, but also pick up the blitz, Payton is pumping the brakes on anointing him as a future fixture on the 'money down.'
Estimé's experience in Notre Dame's pro style offense will help him acclimate to the NFL, and it could see him hit the ground running in Year 1 with the Broncos.
"[He] played with a real good front [at Notre Dame], a pro-type offense, so he’ll have experience relative to the schemes, both under center and in the shotgun," Payton said. "So, [he is a] first- and second-down, physical, real smart, tough, real good teammate. They love him at the school, and he kind of grew on us as the process went.”
Estimé seemed somewhat taken aback by the Broncos drafting him, as excited as he was. Denver wasn't among the teams that showed a ton of interest in him pre-draft, but he's familiar with Broncos running backs coach Lou Ayeni, and is relishing the opportunity to learn at the feet of a venerated offensive mind like Payton.
“I am just looking forward to being able to learn from him," Estimé said of Payton. "My goal coming into the NFL is to learn, excel and become my full version of myself. I believe [Payton] has the attributes to help me achieve that.”
Estimé joins a Broncos running back stable headlined by Javonte Williams. The two backs share a lot of traits and similarities, their physicality the most obvious.
But the rookie will have to get in where he fits in and not only compete for touches with Williams, but also Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin. Estimé definitely brings a valuable skill set to the table, and his intangibles, which Payton touched on above, could see him showing out in the Orange and Blue sooner than fans may expect.
