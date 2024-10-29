Broncos OLB Baron Browning on Trade Rumor: I'd Like to Stay Here
Prior to Sunday's win over Carolina, NFL Network reported that Denver Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (along with fellow OLB Jonathon Cooper) could be traded ahead of next week's NFL deadline.
After the game, Browning responded to the speculation.
“I can only control what I can control,’’ he told 9NEWS insider Mike Klis. “I can’t control what happens in the future, I have to stay in the moment. I do what I can to help this team win games. I would like to stay here. I don’t want to leave but some things are out of my control.”
A 2021 third-round pick, Browning, 25, is in the final year of his rookie contract and lost his starting job to Nik Bonitto following a stint on injured reserve earlier this season. He's played just 122 defensive snaps across four appearances.
“A converted off-the-ball LB who had 4.5 sacks last year, Browning's playing time has dwindled in Denver and he's in a contract year," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. "He could be available. Denver has depth at the position. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper could draw interest, as well"
Browning, a former standout at Ohio State, will likely garner a late-round selection via trade. His departure would save the Broncos more than $3.1 million in salary cap room while leaving behind $210,154 in dead money, per Over The Cap.
Cooper and Bonitto — who've combined for 11.5 sacks through eight games — are entrenched as Denver's top edge rushers.
