Insider: Broncos Still Exploring TE Market, David Njoku on Radar

The Denver Broncos haven't signed an outside free agent yet, but they've been interested in several players who have gone on to sign elsewhere. The latest, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, was tight end Dallas Goedert, whose situation the Broncos monitored up until the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately re-signed him.

There's one prime tight end option remaining on the market, and he's exactly what the Broncos need. Breer didn't exactly link David Njoku to the Broncos, but after reporting their interest in Goedert, the NFL insider connected the dots.

"I’m not sure the Broncos are done yet at tight end. Denver has had interest in Dallas Goedert, and David Njoku is still unsigned," Breer wrote in his latest mailbag .

Njoku: The Ideal Fit

What makes Njoku an ideal fit for the Broncos is his ability to play the Y tight end, which would complement Evan Engram as the F, or 'move' tight end. Njoku can thrive in-line as a blocker, which bolsters the run game, while bringing his athletic upside to the table as a receiver.

I could see a Sean Payton offense quarterbacked by Bo Nix having a lot of success with an Engram/Njoku tandem, especially if the play-calling was tailored to prioritize the tight end. Nix hasn't overly targeted his tight ends through two years as a pro, but Engram did finish third on the team in receiving last season.

With new offensive coordinator Davis Webb calling the plays, the Broncos could make some hay with two Pro Bowl-caliber tight ends, even though both will be on the wrong side of 30 when the 2026 season starts.

Monitoring the TE Market

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) huddles with tight end Adam Trautman (82) and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) and teammates in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It comes as a modest surprise that the Broncos are still monitoring the tight end market after re-signing Adam Trautman to a three-year, $17 million deal with $9.5 million guaranteed. He's been Denver's in-line tight end of the past three years, but the results have been sub-par, both in the blocking and receiving sense.

But the Broncos love Trautman, so he's back for the foreseeable future. Is there still room for an Njoku signing? Absolutely, but there's a reason the Broncos haven't already acted on it.

What that reason is is anyone's guess, though. The Broncos aren't about to go out of their way to telegraph their strategy and vision.

The Benefits of Waiting

The Broncos are the only NFL team yet to sign an outside free agent since last Monday. It's an unprecedented approach , but it could come with one big benefit.

The longer a free agent languishes on the market, the cheaper he often becomes. That's not always the case in the NFL, but it's a good rule of thumb and it's informed by the economic laws of supply and demand.

When the demand is high, the costs rise. When demand plummets, so too do the costs.

Now, Njoku could be content with holding out until some NFL team gets desperate at tight end and is willing to meet his demands. The downside is that it could take until August for that to happen, after teams get through the offseason training program and the bulk of training camp, before they get a feel for their true roster strengths and weaknesses.

Plus, injuries don't tend to happen until there's actual football activity taking place on the field. Training camp is where things really ramp up in that respect, so Njoku could be settling in for a long offseason, just waiting for the right opportunity.

What's Most Important to Njoku?

It all depends on what Njoku is prioritizing at this later stage of his career. He'll turn 30 in July, and he's never really played for a Super Bowl contender since entering the league in 2017 as a Cleveland Browns first-round draft pick.

If Njoku covets the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl, he'll have to be willing to augment his contractual demands, and that's where the rub could be for a team like the Broncos. After paying Engram last year and giving Trautman a raise last week, the Broncos likely don't plan on signing a tight end to top-of-the-market money.

The Takeaway

All these factors — and more — will play into what happens next. While the Broncos seemingly sit on the free-agent sidelines, though, Nix has to be wondering why the shot-callers haven't prioritized his arsenal.

If the Broncos want to help Nix take that next step in Year 3, he's going to need some upgrades at the skill positions. The Broncos would be remiss to bet solely on the incumbent supporting cast turning a collective corner in 2026.

And yet, that's exactly what Denver seems intent on doing. Stay tuned, though. It's still very early in the new league year.