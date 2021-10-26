Broncos Cut Defensive Player Amid Bitter Losing Streak

    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos Waive ILB Barrington Wade After Kenny Young Trade

    Denver needed the roster room.
    Author:

    Following Monday's acquisition of inside linebacker Kenny Young, the Denver Broncos need to execute a corresponding 53-man roster move. They did so by waiving linebacker Barrington Wade, the team announced.

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Wade, 23, joined the Broncos in August, claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. The undrafted rookie was released at final cuts but re-signed to the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster before last week's affair at Cleveland, with Denver previously having lost starting ILBs Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell and fill-in ILB Micah Kiser to injured reserve.

    Making his NFL debut, Wade did not record a tackle nor log a defensive snap amid the 17-14 defeat. He did, however, play 14 special teams for special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

    Read More

    His departure paves the way for Young to start opposite second-year pro Justin Strnad. The Broncos traded a 2024 sixth-round draft pick for Young (and a 2024 seventh-rounder), and the expectation is the former Ram will suit up sooner than later.

    "Hopefully he'll be able to play right away. We'll see. There will be some carryover for him, system-wise," head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday of Young, who played under ex-Denver linebackers coach Brandon Staley in Los Angeles. "We've got to give him some practice here, and I can maybe better answer that later in the week."

    Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Vic Fangio
    News

    Broncos Cut Defensive Player Amid Bitter Losing Streak

    1 minute ago
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Fangio Addresses Prospect of WR Jerry Jeudy Returning for Week 8 vs. Washington

    21 minutes ago
    Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young (41) celebrates a third quarter sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (background) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium.
    Film

    Film Room: Kenny Young is the Linebacker the Broncos Needed

    54 minutes ago
    Kenny Young
    News

    Broncos Acquire New Starting ILB in Trade with Rams

    Oct 25, 2021
    Aaron Rodgers
    News

    Insider Predicts Broncos to Go Hard, 'Offer More' in 2022 Aaron Rodgers Trade

    Oct 25, 2021
    Deshaun Watson
    News

    New Trade Rumor Hints at Broncos Landing Deshaun Watson

    Oct 24, 2021
    Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    5 Most Valuable Veterans Broncos Could Trade Before NFL Deadline

    Oct 24, 2021
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
    News

    3 Changes Fangio Must Make to Revitalize Broncos' Depleted Defense

    Oct 24, 2021
    Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) as Landry goes for a catch during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. The play was ruled incomplete.
    News

    Broncos Rookie Report Card: Week 7

    Oct 24, 2021