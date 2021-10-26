Broncos Cut Defensive Player Amid Bitter Losing Streak

Following Monday's acquisition of inside linebacker Kenny Young, the Denver Broncos need to execute a corresponding 53-man roster move. They did so by waiving linebacker Barrington Wade, the team announced.

Wade, 23, joined the Broncos in August, claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. The undrafted rookie was released at final cuts but re-signed to the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster before last week's affair at Cleveland, with Denver previously having lost starting ILBs Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell and fill-in ILB Micah Kiser to injured reserve.

Making his NFL debut, Wade did not record a tackle nor log a defensive snap amid the 17-14 defeat. He did, however, play 14 special teams for special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

His departure paves the way for Young to start opposite second-year pro Justin Strnad. The Broncos traded a 2024 sixth-round draft pick for Young (and a 2024 seventh-rounder), and the expectation is the former Ram will suit up sooner than later.

"Hopefully he'll be able to play right away. We'll see. There will be some carryover for him, system-wise," head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday of Young, who played under ex-Denver linebackers coach Brandon Staley in Los Angeles. "We've got to give him some practice here, and I can maybe better answer that later in the week."

