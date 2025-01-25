Bears Interviewed Broncos TEs Coach for OC Job, Report
Win 10 games with a rookie quarterback and make the playoffs, and you'll capture the NFL's attention. Suddenly, GMs and owners across the fruited plain are very interested in what the Denver Broncos have going on.
NFL teams have targeted the Broncos' front office — with assistant GM Darren Mougey rumored to have locked down the New York Jets' general manager job — and Sean Payton's coaching staff. The latest coach to garner interest elsewhere is Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle, whom the Chicago Bears interviewed for their offensive coordinator job, according to insider Tom Pelissero.
"The interviewed TE coach Declan Doyle today for their offensive coordinator job, per source. Sean Payton hired Doyle, 28, to replace Joe Brady in New Orleans and later brought him to Denver. Now Doyle is a top candidate to be Ben Johnson’s OC," Pelissero posted on X.
The Bears just hired Detroit Lions coveted offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who seemingly has an interest in Denver's young tight ends coach. The Bears interviewed Broncos personnel executive, and former Stanford Cardinal head coach, David Shaw for the head-coaching vacancy, and Johnson has reportedly requested another interview with him for the offensive coordinator job.
Beyond Doyle and Shaw, Broncos assistant special teams coach Chris Banjo has reportedly been interviewed for third-phase coordinator positions, including the Dallas Cowboys. The Broncos happen to have a special teams coordinator vacancy, and if Payton doesn't hire former New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi, it might be Banjo who gets the nod.
Time will tell, but the outside interest in Denver's scouting and coaching personnel is a big sign of how the worm has turned. The Broncos aren't being viewed as a worst-to-first one-year wonder; the NFL sees Payton's squad as one that has arrived.
The Broncos are a force to be reckoned with, now that they've gotten the head coach/quarterback combo right. Payton drafted his guy last year in Bo Nix, and it was the proverbial tide that raised all of Denver's ships.
It's somewhat curious to hear that any team is interested in Doyle, after his group of tight ends so vastly underperformed in 2024. But curiousity surrounding him comes down to his near-decade inside Payton's coaching circle.
Doyle joined the Broncos in 2023 after Payton was hired as head coach. That came after four years spent in New Orleans as an offensive assistant, three of which were under Payton. The fourth year Doyle spent with Pete Carmichael, so he knows how Payton's offensive sausage gets made.
It's unlikely Doyle gets the Bears job, but you never know. Payton has several former proteges who've gone on to become hot coaching commodities around the NFL, including offensive coordinator Joe Brady in Buffalo and on the other side of the ball, Aaron Glenn, who just became the Jets' new head coach.
With the Jets going with Glenn and the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Pete Carroll as head coach, Vance Joseph is likely sticking around as defensive coordinator. Meanwhile, despite the rumor mill, Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb probably needs one more year to ripen before garnering serious consideration as an offensive coordinator candidate around the league.
