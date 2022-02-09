1 Winner, 2 Losers from Broncos Reportedly Aiming to Hire Ejiro Evero as DC

What is the impact of the reported Ejiro Evero hire on the current personnel in Denver?

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting the finishing touches on building his staff for the Denver Broncos. With the reported selection of Los Angeles Rams' secondary coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero as Hackett's defensive coordinator, the expectation for him is to get the Broncos' defense back to being a dominant force.

Last season the Vic Fangio-led defense played well but regrettably adopted a bend but don’t break mentality. When the Broncos did break, it was always at the most inopportune time.

Denver’s 2021 defense finished the season ranked 21st. To get back to playoff contention, the defense must improve in order to slow AFC West quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

With Evero at the helm, fans hope for more dynamic play-calling that prioritizes stopping offenses from getting in rhythm. To take steps forward, it will require more than just brilliant play-calling. If Denver wants a defense that more closely resembles its 2015 Super Bowl squad, the playmakers on the field will have to be the difference-makers.

It’s customary for a new coordinator to come in with a fresh perspective and new approach. Unfortunately, for players, unless they're a top draft pick or high-dollar contract, it could be an uphill fight to prove their value to Evero.

Prior relationships with the outgoing coaching staff are meaningless. It quickly becomes all about on-field production.

With Evero evaluating the defensive roster, some players will be in a winning position to not only remain on the roster but thrive in his defense while others will be on the back end of the power curve.

Who are the biggest winners and losers in Denver if, indeed, the Broncos hire Evero as defensive coordinator following the Super Bowl?

Winner: Justin Simmons | S

Even with the coaching change, Simmons remains the unquestioned face of the franchise and will maintain his trusted leadership role. Last season, the versatile free safety had 62 solo tackles with five interceptions and was named as a second-team All-Pro.

Predominately due to his level of play and football acumen, expect Evero to lean on Simmons to help smooth the transition to what will be an entirely new playbook. Evero and Simmons will be locked at the hip. This relationship is pivotal for the Broncos to develop a trusting relationship with the new coaching staff.

Loser: Bradley Chubb | OLB

Chubb, the No. 5 overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, was projected to be a game-wrecking outside linebacker. Paired alongside future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller, the hope was the dynamic duo would become one of the greatest tandems of all time.

The dream did not become reality as Chubb continued to struggle through a long list of injuries and Miller was eventually traded midseason. In his first four years, Chubb has 144 total tackles and 20.5 sacks.

It’s unlikely, the coaching staff and GM George Paton will put all their chips on a hefty contract extension for a player that averages five sacks a season. The 2022 campaign will be clarifying when it comes to Chubb’s future with the Broncos.

The best recipe for the veteran to remain a Bronco long-term is for him to stay healthy and rack up double-digit sacks in a contract year. Chubb could be a loser in the Evero hire but just as easily, he could be a big winner if he stays healthy and produces on the grid-iron.

Loser: Kareem Jackson | S

Last off-season, the Broncos cut Jackson only to re-sign the veteran to a cap-friendly one-year deal worth $5 million. The Broncos' investment paid off as the veteran safety, who never shies away from contact, led the Broncos' defense in tackles along with one sack and an interception in his 12th year.

Paired with Simmons, the respected veteran safeties were effective in keeping the backend of the defense on point. Due to his fearless play, the curmudgeon-tempered Fangio revealed that Jackson was one of his favorite players all-time.

Unfortunately for Jackson, he doesn’t have a history with the new coaching staff. Despite playing at a high level this past season, the soon-to-be 34-year-old Jackson is at the tail end of his career.

With new eyes examining the roster, Jackson’s time with the Broncos is likely coming to an end. With Evero steering the ship, look for the Broncos to stick with the 3-4 defense.

To bolster the unit, Paton is going to have to add a pass rusher, cornerback, and inside linebacker through the draft and free agency. If Orange and Blue can add more juice to the defense, look for the team to give Broncos Country something to cheer about in 2022 and beyond.

