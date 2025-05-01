Former Ivy League QB 'Fired Up' to Attend Broncos Rookie Camp
Former Colorado and Princeton quarterback Blake Stenstrom is a confirmed attendee for next week's Denver Broncos rookie minicamp as Stenstrom stated on social media he's "fired up" about the opportunity to return home.
"Excited and grateful to accept an invite to @Broncos rookie minicamp! Fired up for this opportunity!" he wrote on X following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Stenstrom started two seasons for the Tigers after transferring from Colorado in 2021. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal-caller completed 64 percent of his passes for 5,036 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, earning Second-Team All-Ivy honors in 2022.
"He is one of only four players in program history to throw over 5,000 yards and one of only seven quarterbacks to complete at least 64 percent of his throws. He also added over 328 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground," GoPrincetonTigers.com reported.
Stenstrom, who went undrafted last year, previously participated in the Philadelphia Eagles' and New York Giants' rookie minicamps but wasn't tendered deals by either club. That fate may well repeat in the Mile High City as the Broncos are settled at the position with veteran backups Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger behind franchise cornerstone Bo Nix.
The son of former Chicago Bears and (briefly) Broncos quarterback Steve Stenstrom, Blake is among more than two dozen players — some local prospects — slated to attend Denver's three-day camp running May 8-10. The list also includes Wyoming safety Wyett Ekeler, Lindenwood offensive lineman Cameron Cooper, Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn, and ex-Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans.