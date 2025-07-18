Broncos Again Encouraged to Add WR Before 2025 Season
Digital media giant Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of one trade that each NFL team "should consider" prior to the start of the 2025 regular season.
For the Broncos, it's more of the same: this roster is largely bulletproof. Except, perhaps, in one particular area.
"To be honest, the Broncos have a pretty strong roster where there isn't much room for improvement heading into the season. But if the front office is looking to make one deal, adding some depth to the wide receiver room is an option," BR's Matt Holder wrote in the piece published Wednesday.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos' WR corps is the sum of its parts, a collective led by veteran Courtland Sutton and buttressed by several young talents including Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and third-round rookie Pat Bryant.
Sutton and Mims are locked into prominent roles for 2025, and the competition beneath them is expected to ratchet up this summer.
“We saw him take a big step in the middle of the year," head coach Sean Payton said of Mims in May. "I think you’re going to see those types of ascensions with players like [WR] Troy [Franklin]. There are a number of young players competing for not so much spots, but competing for touches. He’s one of them.”
Though Denver has displayed little interest in adding another veteran to the mix, this hasn't stopped national outlets from urging such a move. CBS Sports termed it the team's biggest remaining need while ESPN suggested they explore Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper, the most notable names left on the free-agent market.
"Denver has done such a great job of filling needs this offseason," CBS Sports' Josh Edwards wrote earlier this month. "The roster has improved by leaps and bounds over the past two seasons and the organization's investment in Sean Payton is paying off. Wide receiver has a lot of youth and there is confidence in Payton's ability to make it work, but there is not a lot in that room other teams would be tripping over themselves to acquire."
"I wanted to see the Broncos do more at receiver," ESPN's Seth Walder opined on July 10. "Besides counting on Courtland Sutton and Engram, they are likely hoping for Marvin Mims Jr. or Troy Franklin to break out. Perhaps they'll end up making a move for another veteran -- maybe Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper?"