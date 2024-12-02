Analyst: Broncos QB Bo Nix Might be No. 1 Pick in 2024 Redraft
If the 2024 NFL draft were to be held again, the Denver Broncos probably have little chance of re-selecting quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick.
In hindsight, according to former Super Bowl-winning lineman Damien Woody, that's about 11 spots too low for the potential Offensive Rookie of the Year.
“Bo Nix has been playing lights-out football for the Denver Broncos,” Woody, now an ESPN analyst, said last week, via Pro Football Post. “Listen, if we were to redraft right now, Bo Nix might be my No. 1 guy. There are other quarterbacks with a higher ceiling, higher athletic profile than Bo Nix, but the one thing Bo Nix does, he takes care of the football. He’s mobile, he makes quick decisions and when you talk about playing in the National Football League, those are the attributes to me that mean the most if you’re trying to win a championship.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The sixth QB chosen this past April, Nix has guided the 7-5 Broncos to pole playoff position, accounting for 2,848 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns across his first 12 starts. He's won Offensive Rookie of the Week three times in a row while setting numerous franchise and league records.
"Those are nice, but I don’t think he pays a whole lot of attention to it," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Nix's accomplishments. "He has his hands full getting ready for the next game. Not a lot of looking backwards, kicking your heels up and enjoying the accolades. It’s another challenge in front of us. He’s been good. Whether it’s been a tough week or a good week, he’s on to the next game and getting ready to go. He’s been a real pro that way.”
Nix's primary competition for Rookie of the Year is Washington QB Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick who scored four TDs in a 42-19 blowout of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Daniels remains the odds-on favorite as of this writing.
Nix will aim to narrow the gap when Denver closes out Week 13 with a home meeting against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!