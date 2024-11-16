Ex-NFL GM Gushes Over Broncos QB Bo Nix
Despite being the sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL draft, Bo Nix has rocketed up the rookie quarterback rankings recently with the Denver Broncos. After erratic play to start his career, Nix has started to look like a far more competent and comfortable quarterback.
Over the first few games, Nix improved upon his ball security in the passing game. Recently, he has looked suignificantly more calm and competent within the pocket. The trend line keeps going up as Nix continues to improve over the course of the season.
While Broncos Country is giddy about potentially having a young viable long-term option at the quarterback position for the first time in arguably decades, the talking heads surrounding the NFL media landscape have also started to take notice of Nix’s growth.
On a recent episode of CBS’ With the First Pick podcast, hosts Ryan Wisdom and former long-time general manager Rick Spielman went through their list of their first-team All-Rookie Team to this point in the season. While Nix did not garner first-team honors, he earned a complimentary discussion as the next in line.
“Bo Nix for the way he played against the Kansas City Chiefs, and for him to continue to ascend, unlike Caleb Williams, I was very impressed with Bo Nix. Not enough to put him ahead of Jayden Daniels. He's an offensive rookie of the year. That's already sewn up. But I'm giving kudos to Bo Nix for continuing to improve. And when the game was on the line, he got them down there for the game-winning field goal," Spielman said.
Earning second-team honors at this point in the season from a class that has four prominent rookie quarterbacks play to this point should not be seen as a slight at this point in the process. While Daniels has cooled off a tad over recent weeks, his play this season puts him in rare company.
It would be a monumental upset if Daniels relinquished the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. His play puts him in line with such rookies as C.J. Stroud in 2023, Justin Herbert in 2020, Andrew Luck in 2012, and Cam Newton in 2011.
Outside of Daniels, Nix being listed above Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, drafted No. 1 and No.3 overall, respectively, is a testament to how solid Nix has been, especially recently, and how hard it is to play quarterback in the NFL. Nix is afforded a significantly better offensive mind calling the shots in Sean Payton and a vastly superior offensive line than both Maye and Williams, but no one should hold those things against the Broncos' rookie, who is executing the offense at an ever-improving level.
Nix may not win Rookie of the Year, but he looks to be someone the Broncos can build around for years to come and might be the guy to boost this franchise back to annual national relevance after years of wandering the abyss.
