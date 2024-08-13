Bo Nix Given Imperfect Grade in Broncos Debut by NFL.com
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix’s first preseason game is in the books. He made plays through the air and with his legs.
Although it’s only preseason, the Broncos' play-calling was much more inspired and open than in 2023 with Russell Wilson at the helm, as all three of Denver’s quarterbacks played well. Jarrett Stidham’s time was hampered by penalties and a terrible Samaje Pernine dropped pass that was bobbled and plucked out of the air and intercepted.
Nix steered the offense to four scoring drives, throwing for 125 yards and a touchdown. He had a solid showing in his Broncos debut, and NFL.com gave him a B grade for his performance.
Here’s what Chad Reuter wrote about the Broncos' first-round rookie.
“Nix had his rough moments against the Colts, throwing with unsettled feet and having some apparent miscommunication with receivers, but the rookie settled down enough to lead four scoring drives. He was nearly intercepted on his first dropback, but bounced back with an accurate throw moving to his left for a 22-yard gain a few plays later. A couple of runs on his second series totaled 17 yards (one scramble and one called run) and seemed to help calm his nerves. He finished off the drive with his first touchdown on a quick throw to Marvin Mims Jr. Nix showed some improvisational skills and efficiency in a two-minute drill that led to a field goal at the end of the first half. He came out to start the third quarter, leading another touchdown drive that included a nice touch pass on a wheel route where he gave wide-open running back Jaleel McLaughlin a firm but catchable ball. Overall, it was a successful first outing for the draft’s 12th overall pick," Reuter wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
On his first drive, Nix definitely had happy feet and was a bit too excited, which is typical for a rookie signal-caller. Not setting his feet and driving the ball is something to keep an eye on, but by no means is it something to be overly concerned about going forward, as Sean Payton will work to hammer it out of his game. As the game progressed, Nix settled and started dealing.
On the positive side, Nix looks to be the perfect quarterback for Payton, as was predicted in the pre-draft process. The rookie's ability to get the ball out quickly was on full display on his touchdown to Mims on an RPO.
Nix also utilized his legs to extend plays and kept the ball on an option play for a first down, finishing the game with three carries for 17 yards. While it’s not a primary weapon in his game, his athleticism should not be overlooked.
For an NFL debut, Nix played as well as Broncos Country could’ve hoped. There's some footwork to clean up, but nothing that should be overly concerning. He’ll improve with more reps.
This Sunday, Nix will start against the nasty Green Bay Packers defense, which will be his first game in front of a home crowd. If he can replicate his game against the Indianapolis Colts, he’ll likely have earned the starting job and will be the next leader for the Broncos, hopefully for the foreseeable future.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!