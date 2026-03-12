Brian Baldinger Reignites the A.J. Brown-to-Broncos Trade Rumor

Denver Broncos GM George Paton has kept his powder dry since free agency opened. Some have theorized that the Broncos' lack of free-agent activity could signal that a bigger, more high-profile trade might be in the hopper.

Things might be extremely quiet when it comes to free agent targets, but NFL insider Brian Baldinger reignited the A.J. Brown trade buzz.

"I'd be interested to see if the price drops on A.J. Brown, if that's still a possibility," Baldinger said via DNVR . "I know that there's interest there on both sides. Like, maybe tepid, but some interest, at least enough to inquire to what the asking price is. Howie Roseman hasn't really budged off of what he wants, but, you know, maybe as time goes on here through the day, maybe there's renewed interest in that."

Keep in mind, Baldinger's connecting the dots doesn't add up to actual interest from the Broncos just yet. Paton has been preoccupied with re-signing his own players, although the Broncos' need for playmakers hasn't changed.

Based on what Broncos head coach Sean Payton traditionally looks for in a wide receiver, the 6-foot-1, 226-pound Brown checks many of the boxes. Therefore, the Broncos hearing through the grapevine that the Philadelphia Eagles might be open to trading their explosive wide receiver could feasibly lead to a Paton outbound phone call.

Eagles Messaging: We're Not Interested

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The buzz from ESPN's Adam Schefter is that the Eagles would "rather not" trade Brown. And that it won't happen unless Philly gets what it deems is a "fair price."

Of course, Eagles GM Howie Roseman is notorious for bullishly negotiating on his terms, so you can expect him to hold out for the offer he can't refuse in return for the 28-year-old Brown.

However, a potential pitfall in Roseman maximizing any potential Brown trade came when the New England Patriots signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $70 million deal. Prior to Doubs signing in New England, Brown had been floated as the Patriots' preferred receiver target, but that ship now seems to have sailed, potentially limiting Roseman's demand in the marketplace.

That could mean that Brown is simply less likely to be dealt. However, as the pool of potential suitors shrinks, the Brown situation may come down to who blinks first. But it doesn't sound as if Roseman is desperate to move his talented wideout.

From a timeline perspective, the Eagles don't have much urgency to trade Brown, which means any potential deal could stretch into the NFL draft and beyond. Clearly, anxious Broncos fans had better be prepared to live in free agency purgatory for a while yet.