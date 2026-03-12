Continuity has been the theme this week at Denver Broncos HQ. As 30 other NFL teams set about signing free agents and filling roster holes, the Broncos are one of two clubs yet to make a single outside addition.

However, the Broncos have re-signed a handful of their own free agents , running it back, for the most part. The same can be said for the Broncos' coaching staff, though they did lose a couple of coaches to the attrition of the NFL hiring cycle, and fired a couple, too.

On Thursday, the Broncos officially announced their 2026 coaching staff. Let's examine this year's staff.

Head Coach: Sean Payton

Assistant to the Head Coach: Paul Kelly

Offense

Davis Webb | Offensive Coordinator

Zach Strief | Offensive Run Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach

John Morton | Offensive Pass Game Coordinator

Chris Morgan | Offensive Line

Lou Ayeni | Running Backs

Ronald Curry | Wide Receivers

Austin King | Tight Ends

Logan Kilgore | Quarterbacks

Evan Rothstein | Director of Game Management/Assistant QBs

Kyle Kempt | Offensive Quality Control

JD Johnson | Offensive Quality Control

Willie Snead IV | Offensive Quality Control

Analysis

Webb replaces Joe Lombardi, who was fired in January, as offensive coordinator. Webb is also taking over the primary play-calling duties from Payton.

Stepping into Webb's shoes in the quarterback room is Kilgore, who's in his seventh year of coaching. Webb will still be heavily involved with Bo Nix and company, obviously, but it'll be Kilgore who handles the day-to-day business.

As for new arrivals, Morton returns to his post as pass game coordinator, the position he held in Denver from 2023-24. Curry was hired last month to take over the wide receivers and help the room cut down on the drops. He's a former Payton assistant and a former NFL wideout.

Johnson, Kempt, and Snead are all new arrivals. They're starting out on the quality control side, but Payton's staff has great upward mobility because NFL teams like hiring his assistants.

Kempt is a new hire , but he's in his eighth year of coaching, coming from the college ranks. Johnson and Snead are just starting out. Snead is a former wide receiver who played for Payton in New Orleans. Perhaps Snead will work with Curry to coach the wide receivers, given that both were former high-level players.

Defense

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Vance Joseph | Defensive Coordinator

Joe Vitt | Senior Defensive Assistant

Robert Livingston | Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

Jamar Cain | Defensive Line

Doug Belk | Defensive Backs

Jeff Schmedding | Inside Linebackers

Isaac Shewmaker | Outside Linebackers

Brian Niedermeyer | Defensive Quality Control

Todd Davis | Defensive Quality Control

Analysis

Joseph returns for his fourth year as defensive coordinator. Everyone at Broncos HQ was surprised that he didn't get one of the 10 open head-coaching jobs this time around, but everyone is thrilled to have him back.

Livingston was hired last month to replace Jim Leonhard, who the Buffalo Bills hired as defensive coordinator. Belk was hired to coach the defensive backs, a role that had been Leonhard's for the past two years.

That accounts for the new blood on defense.

Special Teams

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Darren Rizzi | Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach

Marwan Maalouf | Assistant Special Teams

Zach Line | Special Teams Quality Control

The Broncos' special teams lineup remains the same year over year. Rizzi's first year as special teams coordinator wasn't quite as smooth as fans expected, but he eventually righted the ship.

As a rookie last year, punter Jeremy Crashaw found his footing about halfway through the season, while kicker Wil Lutz turned in another clutch campaign, though his two misses in the AFC championship game (one was blocked) were costly.

For the first time since entering the league in 2023 as a Broncos second-round pick, Marvin Mims Jr. didn't earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors as a returner. He was still a weapon on that side of the ball, though.