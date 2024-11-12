NFL.com: Bo Nix & Broncos Are 'Tough but Flawed'
The Denver Broncos suffered their most soul-crushing loss in recent memory, falling to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on a last-second blocked field goal. The Broncos offense had a strong start but faded away, while the defense had a great showing, holding the Chiefs to a single touchdown.
Losing to a division rival is always a tough pill to swallow, but the Broncos showed a ton of heart and resilience. The Broncos drop to 5-5, but they maintain the No. 15 spot in NFL.com's power rankings, which is good for third in the AFC West.
Here’s what NFL.com's Eric Edholm said about the Broncos’ loss and how they’re a “tough but flawed” football team.
“The blocked field-goal try at the end of regulation was the difference between victory and defeat, but the Broncos had their chances to pull off the road shocker at Kansas City much earlier in the game. Not scoring before halftime, when they had a chance, ended up being big, as Denver came up short on all four second-half possessions. Allowing the Chiefs to convert on two third-and-13 plays in the second half -- with Kansas City gaining 35 and 31 yards on those snaps -- also stung hard. The Broncos brought heavy pressure on both plays and should have sacked Patrick Mahomes on the first one. Denver sacked Mahomes four times but probably needed one or two more to finish off the upset. Bo Nix made some big throws and avoided turnovers in this one, but the rookie quarterback needed to deal with pressure a little better on a few snaps. The Broncos remain a tough but flawed team for now," Edholm wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nix had one of his better games on Sunday despite not scoring in the second half. His accuracy was on point, and he didn’t put the ball in harm's way.
Most impressive was Nix's four-minute drill, driving the Broncos to field goal range at the end of the game. The problem was all the missed opportunities, including the Courtland Sutton drop before halftime, which would’ve put Denver in a much better position for a field goal. The Broncos simply lack offensive weapons, so it'll be more challenging to put points on the board until they make some additions through free agency or the draft.
The Broncos pressured Mahomes and kept the game close for 60 minutes. Rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, in particular, looked incredible, making the Baron Browning trade look even better. The Broncos' defensive line played very well despite Mahomes' mobility, making life much harder for the former MVP.
This week, the Broncos head home to face the 6-4 Atlanta Falcons, who boast a formidable cast of offensive weapons that could be challenging. Conversely, Atlanta has been dreadful at getting after the passer, so Nix will have opportunities to pick the Dirty Birds apart.
The Broncos are still in the playoff race, and a win against Atlanta would make the road to the postseason much more manageable to navigate.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!