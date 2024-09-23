Bo Nix Explains Why Broncos 'Played Motivated' in Upset Win Over Bucs
Bo Nix just made a statement. It wasn't of the 300-yard, multi-touchdown sort, but the Denver Broncos rookie quarterback definitely communicated that he belongs in the NFL.
The Broncos rolled into Raymond James Stadium on Sunday and stunned the league by thumping the heretofore undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-7. The score makes plain that it wasn't even close, but what the final tally doesn't tell you is how Nix jumped on the Bucs defense early and never let up.
Nix finished with 216 passing yards, completing 69.4% of his passes, and earned an 85.0 QB rating. Although he didn't pass for a touchdown, he did rush for one, and finished with 47 yards on the ground, putting him near the 300 mark for the day in total offense. Nine different receivers caught a pass in Tampa.
The Broncos showed modest improvement on third down, and converted 2-of-3 fourth-down tries. And in the red zone, Nix and company hit pay-dirt on 2-of-4 drives. 50% in the red zone isn't phenomenal, but it's a vast improvement over the Broncos' production in the first two games.
Nix ma still be looking for the first passing touchdown of his NFL career, but he's now broken the ice in the win column. That winless monkey is off the rookie's back.
At the podium post-game, Nix explained that he's doing his best to enjoy the only moment in his life in which he won his first game — with many more to come.
“Well, I’ve got to [enjoy it]. You only get this moment one time and it’s not easy winning games in this league," Nix said from the podium. "Our guys deserve this. Our guys have earned this. We have a great team that really battled in there."
Nix has learned the hard way that winning in the NFL isn't easy. Each and every victory is an achievement. The Broncos' two losses this season were both by a single score. Close but no cigar.
This time, Nix made sure to put some distance between the Broncos and the Bucs.
"We were one possession away in both of the first two games so, just to do what we were able to do today against a really good football team, it gives us a little bit of confidence moving forward," Nix said. "[It’s] still a long season, but you have to enjoy these wins when they’re here, and it’s a great first win.”
This time around, Nix and company were able to get off to a fast start. Nix began with a 22-yard back-shoulder strike to Courtland Sutton, which was followed by a 31-yard completion to Josh Reynolds two plays later, setting the Broncos up in scoring position.
Nix would punctuate that opening drive with a rushing score. It shows why Sean Payton and NFL coaches at large emphasize starting fast.
“When you start the game with an explosive pass play, you get ‘Court’ involved early, you win a one-on-one, you flip the field in one play—it opens it up for a coordinator," Nix said. "I thought Coach Payton did a good job of going right back to it. We hit Josh [Reynolds] on the other side and then we get points and we get a touchdown on that first drive. That’s really important to start explosive, but you can’t just hit one. You have to come back and continue to finish out drives. It was good to see that on the first one.”
Not every drive ended with a touchdown, obviously, but the Broncos got points on six drives. Two touchdowns and four field goals. It was reminiscent of how the offense looked with Nix at the helm during the preseason.
Following Nix's first win, the Broncos locker room was jubilant. Sunday evening was the time for celebration because soon enough, the Broncos have to dive back into game mode with another East Coast road test.
“Oh, it was great. Before the game, we wanted to hear the music and have a party. We played motivated today," Nix said. "We went out there and executed at a high level. I think that’s what it’s supposed to feel like. You get back in the locker room and everybody is really excited."
A lot of effort goes into each and every game. So much hard work, discipline, and preparation. For it to pay off with a victory is the ultimate triumph, even if it is short-lived.
"You put so much into the week," Nix said. "You put so much effort, time [and] energy [in]. Those are what those moments are about. That’s what you want to get to. You want to get to those post-game celebrations.”
Broncos Country is hoping that Nix and company are able to celebrate much more often as the 2024 season marches on.
