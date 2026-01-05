Broncos Exhibiting Concerning Trend Entering Playoffs

The Denver Broncos had 10 days to prepare for their season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers after beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Night. With the Chargers also resting starters, there was no excuse for the Broncos not to control this game from start to finish.

On paper, Denver's 19-3 win makes it appear that way. And that's how it began, with the Broncos' defense playing lights out and securing a pick-six on the first two Chargers drives. Denver's defense began to falter to close out the half, allowing the Trey Lance-led Chargers to get into field-goal range.

Offensively, the Broncos had a long drive to start the game but again failed to punch it in the end zone, a concerning trend that has emerged over their past few games. After that, the Broncos' offense was basically dead in the water and unable to do much against the Chargers.

Again, the Chargers rested a lot of their starters, including safety Derwin James, quarterback Justin Herbert, rush linebackers Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack, center Bradley Bozeman, cornerback Elijah Molden, and linebacker Dayian Henley. The Chargers' biggest defensive threats, James and Henley, did not play, and the Broncos' offense still struggled — outside of their first drive.

Bad Habits Forming

This Broncos team has displayed a bad habit of playing down to its competition all season long, with the exceptions of the Cincinnati Bengals (Week 4) and Dallas Cowboys (Week 8). This was a chance to buck that trend, with many starters out or sitting for the Chargers, but instead, the Broncos once again played down to their level of competition.

There is no excuse for this Broncos offense to have put up three points in the first half against a second-unit defense, equal to what Trey Lance and the Chargers' second-string offense put up against Vance Joseph's first-unit defense. The difference-maker was a tipped pass that Ja’Quan McMillian returned to the house.

The Broncos' offense had 81 of its 118 yards in the first half come on the first drive and walked away with a field goal. When you get into the playoffs, it's going to be hard to win games with this kind of output from the offense, and it won’t be against second-unit defenders.

In the second half, Denver had another good drive, but again failed to score a touchdown, resulting in six total offensive points instead of 14. This should be a growing concern for the playoffs, as the Broncos excelled in the red zone earlier this season, but miscues and bad execution have become a burden.

Denver's defense stepped it up in the second half, something it has done all season long, but the offense continued to struggle and play down to its competition. Even after the defense recorded its second takeaway of the game and the 13th of the season (franchise low for a season was 12), the offense was unable to capitalize on the field position and scored only three points.

So, even while the Broncos' defense got back to dominance in the second half, the offense put together a game arguably as bad as its Week 10 showing vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. If it weren’t for that first drive and a singular play or two later in the game, the Broncos' offense did nothing. Even with Denver securing the win, the top seed in the AFC, and the bye week, this is a significant concern.

Against a defense of second-stringers, Denver managed 12 points on offense despite multiple trips to the red zone. Again, the Broncos' defense played great in the second half, but the offensive trend of playing down to their opponents should be a top priority as the playoffs approach.

It's going to be hard to survive in the playoffs with 12 points from the offense and struggling to end drives in the end zone. If the Broncos go 0-for-3 in the red zone in two weeks, they're unlikely to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

The Broncos have earned a bye week in the playoffs, and they need to figure out how to get this offense up off the mat, while their defense works on putting together a complete game.

