Ranking & Grading Broncos' 4 Big Free-Agent Signings of 2025

The Denver Broncos made some splashes in the free agency period of the 2025 offseason, but not all of them panned out as planned, despite the team clinching the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. Of the five big moves the Broncos made, one was let go early in the season, and injuries plagued others.

With the regular season over, we can look back at the Broncos' four big signings who made it through the season and evaluate how they did. We will grade and rank the four signings to assess their impact, with performance weighed against the contracts signed.

Let’s get into it.

No. 4: Dre Greenlaw | LB | Grade: D-

The injuries have stacked up for Greenlaw, as has a game missed due to suspension, and when he was on the field, his play wasn’t good enough. He signed a big contract, but the way it is structured gives Denver a way out this offseason.

It would be a surprise to see Denver move on from Greenlaw after the season, but the fact that it can even be discussed illustrates why he's the worst free-agent signing this past offseason. If he sticks around, Denver is going to need a lot more out of him, but that starts with him being on the field consistently.

No. 3: Evan Engram | TE | Grade: D

The Broncos are stuck with Engram's contract because of its structure, so hopefully, they can find a way to get more out of him in the passing game. Outside of a few flashes, what he's given Denver was rough.

When you add in Engram's lack of blocking, leading to a lower snap count, it makes his contract even worse. If it weren’t for a few clutch catches, he would easily be the worst signing and an F-grade.

No. 2: J.K. Dobbins | RB | Grade: C

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dobbins getting hurt kept him out of the running for the top spot, but his play before his injury and the contract kept him in second. He was the only consistent and reliable Broncos running back this season, and their running game was a bigger mess without him.

Denver could get Dobbins back in the playoffs, and he could be a much-needed reinforcement to help this struggling run game. He was pushing for the best free-agent signing for the Broncos, and another unfortunate development derailed the promise.

No. 1: Talanoa Hufanga | S | Grade: B

Hufanga’s football IQ and his play against the run led to multiple big plays for the defense on the season. Not only does he remain the Broncos' best free-agent signing, but he's arguably the best non-quarterback pickup in the NFL.

The Broncos gave Hufanga a sizeable contract, and he lived up to it. He struggled later in the season, and while the number of dropped interceptions was high, he was a difference-maker. His play and usage gave Denver a second straw to stir the drink on defense with Patrick Surtain II.

