Bo Nix Shares Early Impressions of Broncos Rookie RB RJ Harvey
As the Denver Broncos opened up Thursday's practice to media, we caught a glimpse of the early running back pecking order. The Broncos posted an X clip, for example, of the running backs doing drills, and it was the second-year Audric Estime taking the first rep, followed by rookie second-rounder RJ Harvey.
The Estime-first thing reflects the nature of the NFL and how coaches give veterans the first bite at the apple. Rookies, even those in whom the team has high expectations, have to work their way up, whether that's the depth chart or the positional pecking order on the practice field. It was no different for first-round quarterback Bo Nix last year.
Head coach Sean Payton's Thursday comments made it clear that Estime is going to be a key player in the Broncos offense. But who will get the most carries in Payton's running-back-by-committee approach?
That remains to be seen, but it's safe to say that Harvey has some ground to make up in order to start really pushing Estime. However, just as we learned following the 2025 NFL draft, Harvey's talents and abilities as a pass-catcher will be a way for him to separate from Estime and all of his fellow backs early on.
By way of a progress report, Nix shared his early impressions of Harvey, as well as a bold outlook for the rookie running back, with one caveat: the players aren't wearing pads.
"Well, he's done a really good job working. He does a good job out of the backfield. It's hard to tell with shorts and T-shirts what it's like running the ball with no pads, but that's obviously why we got him," Nix said of Harvey following Thursday's OTA practice. "So we know he can run the ball, but I think it's the other things he's showing, just the routes, the suddenness and quickness and hands. I think all that's really good to see, but he's a great guy. A great dude, first and foremost, and I think it's going to translate for him being a successful player."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
After being starved for anything football-related, it's easy to jump to conclusions during OTAs, but Nix's comments are a nice reminder to pump the brakes on drawing any lasting takeaways from what we see on the practice fields at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Payton shared similar caveats that qualified his insight into how certain players are faring thus far.
That being said, it's clear that Nix has a base-level confidence in Harvey already. Whether that's due to what the second-year quarterback has seen from the rookie in the meeting rooms and on the practice field, or based on his overarching trust in Payton and the organization to draft talented players, is hard to say.
Following the draft, it seemed like a no-brainer to pencil Harvey in as the Broncos' RB1 this coming season, and while it still may shake out that way, eventually, the reality of the situation and the format that OTA practices offer for a player to really close the distance in a competition is limited. Now, training camp will be a different story, but we'll have to wait until late July to start getting answers on that front.
Whether he's a starter or not, though, Harvey will also have a big role in the Broncos' 2025 offense. Nix could use an explosive early-down rushing complement, as well as a true receiving weapon out of the backfield.
Recommended Articles
Harvey brings both traits in spades. But the Broncos clearly still have high expectations for Estime.
While it's not a shock to say that Estime and Harvey will serve as the primary one-two punch at running back, we're being reminded early on that the veteran garners the early depth chart privileges and the benefit of the doubt.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!