Broncos Rookie QB Bo Nix Evaluates NFL Debut: 'A Good Day'
Bo Nix provided a firm evaluation of what was a sparkling NFL debut, dubbing Sunday's preseason-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts a "good day" for the first-round rookie quarterback and his Denver Broncos.
Nix — the club's likely Week 1 starter — led four scoring drives amid the 34-30 win.
“It was a good day," he told reporters after the game. "I thought we ran the ball efficiently, made some good plays in the pass game, converted some third downs, got points when we needed to. It was a good job going into half with points and coming out with points. I felt like that was a good point in the game. But overall, I felt like we did a good job. Huge team win.”
Nix entered the contest late in the first quarter, taking over for Jarrett Stidham. The Oregon product played into the second half, finishing 15-of-21 for 125 yards and one touchdown while taking no sacks and logging a 102.3 passer rating. He added 17 ground yards on three rushes.
His highlights were also milestones: his first career TD toss (to wide receiver Marvin Mims) and his first career completion (to WR Courtland Sutton).
“That was a big play. Big third down conversion there," Nix said of Sutton's catch. "Court did a good job of making his guy, you know, he kind of fell off, and he had a good one-on-one, and he did a good job of being aware of the sideline. I looked up and he was open. Those are always the good ones. When you see an open guy, it's just all about getting it to him at that point. That was a good conversion.”
No matter who was under center, the Broncos offense largely dominated a stout Colts front. Sean Payton's unit piled up 32 first downs and 410 total yards, went four-of-six in the red zone, controlled the clock for more than 38 minutes, and punted just twice.
Neither Stidham nor Zach Wilson did anything to lose ground in Denver's QB competition. The latter was especially impressive, posting a team-high 103.7 rating and 9.0 yards per completion across 13 attempts.
It's that Nix arguably did more to widen the gap between the three.
“Well, I mean, it was great to see in the game setting. We've seen it in practice, so it wasn't alarming or surprising," Payton said in his post-game press conference.
