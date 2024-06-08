Broncos QB Bo Nix Predicted to Start All 17 Games & Prove He's the Guy
According to Rich Eisen, the best-case scenario for the Denver Broncos is a Wildcard playoff berth in 2024. The host of the Rich Eisen Show explained why he foresees that as a possibility for Sean Payton's squad, and it very much has to do with the quarterback he expects to start for all 17 games.
“In my opinion, Bo Nix starts all 17 games," Eisen said earlier this week. "He gets a full-on season under his belt and proves his ability and how Sean Payton can connect with him.”
Eisen didn't stop there with his Nix/Payton predictions. According to the famous talking head, by season's end, Nix will have proven that he's the guy of the future and that the Broncos didn't err in drafting him at No. 12 overall.
“He starts all 17 and is clearly the starter of the future and isn’t a missed draft choice,” Eisen said of Nix.
Nix will need help from the weapons around him to realize Eisen's predictions. How about running back Javonte Williams? Eisen foresees a big season for Williams, who enters the final year of his rookie contract.
“And Javonte Williams essentially becomes, Sean Payton’s—what do you want to call it? [Alvin] Kamara, Reggie Bush, right? And he picks up 1,500 scrimmage yards,”
Only eight NFL players eclipsed 1,500 scrimmage yards last season. So while many Broncos fans can remember individual running backs clocking that many yards on the ground alone in the old Mike Shanahan days — like Terrell Davis, Mike Anderson, and Clinton Portis — it's not often achieved in today's NFL, unless it's the rushing champ.
A 1,500-yard season from Williams would certainly be fortuitous for his career, and it would set him up for a fat second contract. Whether that contract would come from the Broncos or an outside team is a bridge to be potentially crossed in the future, but that level of production would be nice springboard for Nix his rookie year.
Despite some national analysts saying the Broncos' roster is "talentless" and that the team's quarterback situation is the worst in the NFL, Eisen sees the playoffs as a plausible outcome for Payton and company.
“I’ll give them a playoff appearance as a Wildcard as their best-case scenario—that they make the playoffs and they’re a wild card team," Eisen said of the Broncos. "And I think that would be a very good season for Denver with Sean Payton there. So, I’ll give him that."
From your lips to the Football Gods' ears, Rich.
