Mile High Roundtable Predicts Broncos-Raiders Rematch

Only a few weeks back, the Denver Broncos were expected to utterly destroy the Las Vegas Raiders at Mile High in a primetime matchup. It didn't shake out that way.

The Broncos prevailed, but the game was best described as an ' Ug-fest ,' as it featured 17 total points and more penalties than first downs. It created a fair amount of blowback on the Broncos, too, which they mostly erased by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs the following game.

However, the 10-2 Broncos could have some extra motivation this week as they head to Sin City because of all the criticism from that forgettable Thursday Night Football game. The Raiders sit at 2-10, on the opposite trajectory, but they always get their dander up for the Broncos.

How will it shake out?

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 10-2: Vanquishing the Raiders probably won't move the power rankings much, but it's still important. Opportunity knocks as the Raiders are struggling, to say the least. This one requires diligence and execution, and both arrive in spades as the Broncos methodically pull the Silver and Black apart at the seams.

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 13

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 10-2: It's a divisional game, so all bets are off. But I have a sneaking suspicion the Broncos are going to bring the Rocky Mountain Thunder in this one. The Raiders are a wounded animal, and must be taken seriously, but these players already have Cancun on their minds, and December just started. The Broncos romp, Bo Nix shines, but will the J.K. Dobbins-less ground game finally launch?

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 10

Luke Patterson ( @LukePattersonLP ) 10-2: The Broncos are about to sweep the Raiders with a win this Sunday in Vegas, just like last year. I’d be shocked if Geno Smith survives all four quarters as the starter with his putrid offensive line that’ll contend with a Denver defense that must be foaming at the mouth. Nix leads a solid performance but the Broncos' run game gets them in and out of Sin City.

Pick: Broncos 30, Raiders 16

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 9-3: The only thing that gives me pause is that the Raiders — in the midst of another lost season — would like nothing more than to avenge their earlier loss to Denver and spoil as best they can their division rival’s playoff seeding. But if literally any other version of the Broncos (except for that version on TNF) shows up in Sin City, this should be a rare comfortable victory — perhaps even a blowout.

Pick: Broncos 28, Raiders 9

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 9-3: The Broncos are looking to win their 10th straight game against the Raiders, who would love to play spoiler. Denver's lack of run game is concerning, but the Broncos' defense will do as it's always done, and terrorize the opposition's quarterback give its offense multiple swings to get in the end zone. This game will be ugly just like the last meeting, but the Broncos will put up 10 more points and secure an 11-2 record and retake the No. 1 seed.

Pick: Broncos 20, Raiders 10

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 9-3: The Broncos' focus this year has been clear and their fight is undeniable. With a chance to secure the tiebreaker over the New England Patriots for the top seed in the AFC, Sean Payton and the Broncos are going to put on a show. After struggling against the Raiders in their last game, the Broncos' offense has one of their best games of the season while the defense completely shuts down the Raiders offense.

Pick: Broncos 38, Raiders 9

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 9-3: The Broncos had a big scare last time against the Raiders at home. The Broncos won't take them as lightly this time around. Division games are usually close, but I think this time around, the offense gets up early and the defense does not want two straight weeks of getting embarrassed. Nix plays a clean game turnover-wise and adds another three touchdowns to his total on the year.

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 10

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 8-4: The big question is whether the Broncos are focused enough to win the rivalry game against the Raiders with the AFC West and possible playoff considerations on the line. I can't imagine that this will be a pleasant watch: it might even be a hideous, penalty-riddled scrappy game, but the win, for now, is what matters.

Pick: Broncos 10, Raiders 7

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 8-4: Can the Broncos continue their winning ways? Can they actually win a game comfortably? If that was ever going to happen the rest of the season, it’s this week against the hapless Raiders. The Broncos' offensive line struggled in their last matchup versus Vegas as did Nix. Expect a bounce-back game from the Denver defense, and Nix looks cool and comfortable.

Pick: Broncos 23, Raiders 10

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 8-4: The Raiders are a bad team but the Broncos have had their issues with letting bad teams hang around with them, with no better example than when they hosted the Raiders in Week 10. With that said, the Broncos' special teams has been much better the past two games and Nix appears to have gotten past that terrible outing. If the Broncos want to show they are a true Super Bowl contender, a good place to start would be a dominant win over a weak team. I don’t doubt the Broncos should come away with a win Sunday, but whether they win decisively is another question.

Pick: Broncos 20, Raiders 13

Ron White ( @RonWhiteNFL ) 8-4: In order to solidify their status as one of the elite teams in the AFC, the Broncos need to blow out the Raiders this Sunday. The Raiders are in complete shambles at the moment; therefore, this is the perfect opportunity for the AFC West leader to flex its muscles. Expect the collective rushing unit for the Broncos to eclipse near 100 yards and the defense to sack Smith at least five times. The Broncos leave Allegiant Stadium with a victory.

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 13

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 7-5: It's been a while since the Broncos have been in this kind of position, where a win against the Raiders removes a tiebreaker against the Patriots for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff chase. Some may think of this as a 'trap' game, but given the focus, mental fortitude, and attitude this team plays with, but this won't be particularly close. The Raiders are garbage this year, and the Broncos should send them to draft season where they belong.

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 6

