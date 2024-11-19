Broncos QB Bo Nix Earns Sixth NFL Rookie of Week Nomination
Not one. Not two. Not three. Not four. Not five.
For the sixth time this season, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week — this time following a record-setting blowout of the Atlanta Falcons.
Competing against Nix for the Week 11 award are Patriots QB Drake Maye, Bears QB Caleb Williams, Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey, Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, and Rams safety Kamren Kinchens.
Turning in a performance that crystallized his Offensive Rookie of the Year candidacy, Nix threw for a season-high 307 yards and four touchdowns as Denver steamrolled the Falcons, 38-6, on Sunday.
Nix became the first QB in NFL history to complete at least 80 percent of his attempts while tossing four scores and eclipsing 300 passing yards. He also tied Marlin Briscoe's 1968 single-season record for most passing TDs (14) by a rookie Broncos signal-caller.
“I remember Marlin Briscoe—not a lot. I wasn’t aware of the record," head coach Sean Payton said Monday. "We’re hitting these [rookie] milestones and I just have to give [Pro Football Hall of Fame QB John] Elway a hard time like, ‘What the heck?’ The future is bright. He’s young, and I’m sure each week there will be something—or each month maybe—that elapses. I think the most important thing is this—and I mean this because you guys, you spend a lot of time with him—it’s getting the win. We’ve won some games there year where maybe his numbers weren’t, and you’ve heard me say, ‘It doesn’t have to be aesthetically pleasing to be effective.’ Our job is to win each week, week-after-week. There are midseason goals and then ones that you want to attain [in the] postseason if that’s an opportunity. I always feel that way with him, and quite honestly feel that way with a lot of the skill players. It’s an unselfish group, and they’re playing pretty good team football.”
Nix previously earned NFL Rookie of the Week honors in Week 10 and Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.
