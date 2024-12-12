Bo Nix Lifts Lid on How Much Broncos QB Room has Helped Him
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has had a marvelous start to his NFL career. He’s led Denver to an 8-5 record, giving the team a shot at making the postseason for the first time since Super Bowl 50, and leads all rookie quarterbacks in four key statistical categories.
Sean Payton's coaching wizardry was the most significant factor in Nix's rise, but the rookie signal-caller talked about how other relationships have impacted his season on Wednesday. Nix spoke about his friendship with his backups, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, and how it’s been essential to his success in 2024.
“It’s really important. Those two guys have helped me tremendously," Nix said. "They’ve been great friends to me and great guys that have my back, that sort of thing off the field. Obviously, we’ve been able to have relationships off the field with [our] wives and things like that, so we’re just a close group. I think that plays an important role as this season goes on and gets longer and longer."
A strong bond with teammates is vital to building a winning culture, and the Broncos quarterback room is proof of this. Wilson and Stidham have played in some rough environments, and the knowledge gleaned from those experiences has been a tool to help Nix along in his development.
An underrated factor is hanging out off the field and keeping things light, as the long NFL season can wear on players' minds. Breaks are necessary, and spending them with teammates will only benefit Nix, as building such bonds leads to fighting harder for each other.
"It’s good to get away from football and joke around and not make it so serious all the time," Nix said. "They do a good job of balancing the football life with the off-the-field life. [They are] always teaching me things, and then at the same time, just always keeping it lighthearted. [They are always] reminding me that there’s a lot more to this football thing, but while we’re doing it, we might as well be the best at it.”
Nix also credits Broncos’ quarterbacks coach Davis Webb for furthering his development.
“I understand that I’m in a really good room. First, it starts with our [coaches]," Nix said. "Coach Payton down, all the coordinators, and then Davis, our direct quarterbacks coach. He’s really good. He prepares us really well."
Everyone surrounding Nix, from his coaches to backups, has a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the game, and it's helped him deliver an impressive first year. A winning culture is being cultivated in Denver, and bonds are built between teammates, making them more resilient than ever.
"Then like you said, it’s not common to have two guys that have had this much experience and can provide this much knowledge and learning to a rookie," Nix said of Stidham and Wilson. "I’ve been able to learn. So it’s definitely not common, and I appreciate it. Those two definitely know how big of a role they’ve played for me this year.”
With the playoffs in sight, the Broncos will need to be strong together.
